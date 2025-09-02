Derbyshire’s Derventio Housing Trust hails life-changing impact after giving gym passes to once homeless residents

Derbyshire-based homelessness organisation Derventio Housing Trust has hailed the life-changing impact of gym passes after regular attendance has turned lives around from drug and alcohol use to clean, independent living.

The social landlord, which provides accommodation to around 1200 people across the UK who would otherwise be homeless, has used its charitable ‘Sylvester’s Fund’ to pay for gym passes for residents accommodated under the ‘Healthy Futures’ scheme.

Funded by Chesterfield Borough Council, the Healthy Futures project provides accommodation to people who are in severe need and have often been using NHS services before coming to Derventio.

Over the years Healthy Futures has saved the NHS tens of thousands of pounds by accommodating people who require support and have no home of their own.

The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley

Now Derventio has reported residents have seen hugely positive results after being provided with gym passes to use at The Healthy Living Cente, in Staveley, so they can go and get fit whether it’s pumping weights, cardio or getting the lengths in at the pool.

The housing provider has reported residents having been able to move on to their own accommodation after regularly going to the gym, choosing to carrying on paying for membership themselves having experienced first hand the positive impact.

Paul West, who runs Derventio Housing Trust’s Healthy Futures project, said: “When they come to us a lot of residents have very poor mental health and can be quite isolated. Our Sylvester’s Fund charitable pot has funded three-month gym passes and I’ve now seen residents going to pay for it themselves after securing their own housing when leaving our service.”

Paul said the gym, owned by Chesterfield Borough Council, was proving so popular that one resident would go three times a day and that it had really helped prevent relapses into drug and alcohol use by creating a routine, a positive endorphin hit and perhaps most importantly, a new set of friends.

Paul West

“It’s not just about keeping fit,” said Paul. “Two guys who have moved on from us have made lifelong friendships thanks to their passes. It’s that community feeling and it’s feeling part of a community. They are not isolated any more, they are feeling part of normality.

“I’ve had people saying they have not even thought about using drugs now. It’s just a gym pass but seeing the transformation of somebody that has been able to go to the gym is worth it. It’s just amazing. It’s so nice to be able to do that for people.”

One female resident, who cannot be named for safety reasons, told how she had been homeless for a significant period before being accommodated under the Healthy Futures scheme. She said she is now using her gym pass regularly to keep up with weight training and relaxing in the sauna.

She said: “The gym has given me motivation. It’s given me an opportunity to meet other people as well, and gives me something to do. It’s absolute bliss. Derventio Housing Trust is fantastic. I can’t thank the guys enough who have looked after me.”

Derventio Housing Trust’s Sylvester’s Fund is a charitable funding pot named after a former resident – who was helped by Healthy Futures himself – who left money to the organisation in his will. Over its nine years, well over £150,000 has paid for a huge variety of one-off items such as furniture for a resident’s new accommodation; mobile phones, and even a pair of steel-capped boots to help someone complete a tiling course qualification.

The money is raised through contributions by Derventio Housing Trust itself; trusts, fundraising and individual donations.

Sarah Hernandez, managing director of Derventio Housing Trust, said: “It’s fantastic to see what a huge difference gym passes are making to residents under our Healthy Futures scheme. It’s well known that many people struggling with poor mental health find exercise very beneficial but the positives of these gym passes are so much more than that for these residents: they are finding a new set of friends and a supportive community too.

“At Derventio Housing Trust it’s very important to us to support the whole person and not just provide a roof over someone’s head, so we contribute some of our own money to Sylvester’s Fund. I’m delighted to see what a big difference something as simple as a gym pass is making, and it’s fantastic to hear that residents are funding their own passes after benefiting from being provided with one for the first three months.”

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Healthy Futures is a valued project that forms part of our wider homelessness prevention activity with partner agencies in the area. It is a vital step in supporting and assisting vulnerable people.

“We are really pleased that the project is having a positive impact on people’s lives and that they are enjoying using our facilities at the Healthy Living Centre.”