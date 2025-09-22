Derbyshire’s Charlotte Rankin named finalist in MBCC Awards Role Model category

The MBCC Awards celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond to positively impact society, recognising leadership, mentorship, and community service. The Role Model category, in particular, highlights individuals whose actions inspire others to strive for excellence and embrace integrity, empathy, and resilience.

Charlotte, 22, has already made a remarkable impact through her charitable work and advocacy. As the founder of Lottie’s Butterflies, she has created a platform that encourages young people to speak up about mental health and bullying, providing resources, support, and inspiration to thousands across the UK.

In addition to her charitable work, Charlotte has received national recognition, including the BBC Make a difference award for the great neighbour category. In 2024, she won the title of Miss Glamour UK, using her platform to promote confidence, kindness, and community engagement.

Earlier this year, Charlotte achieved a significant milestone by having her petition accepted by the UK Government, advocating for the introduction of mandatory anti-bullying programmes in schools. She expressed her pride in this accomplishment, stating, “Bullying can leave long-term scars, and I believe every child deserves to feel safe and supported at school. With stronger, consistent education and prevention, we can make real change.”

In addition to her advocacy work, Charlotte has made remarkable strides in her personal and professional journey. She has authored and published a children’s book titled The Pageant Queen Who Was Heroic. The book teaches children the important values of H.E.R.O.I.C. — Honesty, Empathy, Respect, Optimism, Integrity, and Community — in a fun, relatable, and engaging way. Through this book, Charlotte hopes to inspire the next generation to embrace kindness, build confidence, and stand up for others.

Looking ahead, Charlotte is preparing to compete for the International United Miss UK (IUM UK) crown this August. If successful, she will earn the incredible opportunity to represent the United Kingdom next summer in Florida at the prestigious International United Miss Finals.

Charlotte remains deeply committed to her mission of creating a more compassionate and supportive world.

Charlotte said of her MBCC Awards nomination: "Being named a finalist is such an honour. I hope it shows others that one person can make a difference, and that helping and uplifting others is always worth it. I want to continue inspiring young people to find their voice and embrace their potential."

Her journey is a testament to the impact of dedication, courage, and heart. From raising awareness of mental health issues to championing anti-bullying initiatives, Charlotte has become a role model not only in Derbyshire but across the UK.

The upcoming MBCC Awards ceremony will bring together community leaders, changemakers, and inspirational figures from across the country. Charlotte’s nomination reflects her commitment to making Derbyshire proud while inspiring the next generation of young people to lead with empathy, courage, and purpose.

3 . Contributed Charlotte supporting the UK IUM queens Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Charlotte reading her book to students at Morton Performing Arts Photo: Submitted Photo Sales