Derbyshire’s ‘blind stylist’ launches colour analysis service

A ‘blind stylist’ is launching a new colour analysis service to help Derbyshire women feel confident in selecting the clothing, hair colour and make-up that best suits their skin tone.

Tilly Dowler, 26, began losing her sight at the age of 16. She was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a rare genetic eye condition that causes loss of central vision.

However, that hasn’t stopped her fashion ambitions and now, alongside business partner Victoria Whittington-Parry, 38, the pair are launching a personalised colour analysis service from their pre-loved clothing store, Wanted Wardrobe, in Castle Donington.

The question on many people’s lips though is how can a blind stylist carry out colour analysis?

Tilly said: “How can I figure out what shades flatter individual skin tones with my sight condition? Victoria and I are a tremendous team and won’t let anything set us back.”

She explained that, while she calls herself the ‘blind stylist’, at this stage of the disease's progression she does retain some sight.

While she may have limited distance vision, seeing only outlines and shadows of people, she actually still has unimpaired colour vision at close range.

This means that with the support of her business partner, Tilly’s ambition to empower people through confidence in clothing and colour choices has become a reality.

Finding the perfect shade

The new colour analysis service works by offering an initial welcome and consultation to each client. Victoria, who has full sight, drapes fabrics of various colours around the client's shoulders and neck so that the colour reflects on their face.

Photographs are taken at each stage and the pictures are then passed to Tilly, who scrutinises them by zooming in to check shades and best colour options based on the client’s eye, hair and skin colours.

Once analysed, Tilly will assign them a ‘colour season’ and palette matched to harmonise with their natural tones.

She said: “Once you’ve put someone into their ‘colour season’ and established their undertone - for instance, warm or cool tones, then it is possible to reveal a whole colour palette that can guide the client to the shades that accentuate their natural beauty. The right colours can brighten your complexion, make your eyes pop, and make you look younger.”

At the end of the 45-minute personal session, clients leave with the range of colour swatches that represent the perfect shades for them when shopping for clothes or re-evaluating their wardrobe.

Victoria said: “Armed with the knowledge of what really suits you, it is possible to create a perfect capsule wardrobe and, in doing so, cut a person’s wardrobe by 70 per cent.

“By investing in pieces that truly suit you, you'll save money in the long run, create a streamlined, cohesive wardrobe where everything you own looks amazing on you, and you’ll reduce your environmental impact by making more sustainable fashion choices.”

As well as finding the perfect colour range, the service can also pinpoint the ideal hair colour for your skin tones and even find that elusive ‘perfect red lip’.

TikTok users will have already spotted the growing trend for using colour analysis with countless commentators extolling the virtues of focusing on identifying colours that not only suit an individual but also empower them.

The trailblazing Wanted Wardrobe team knew this would be a service that would appeal to their existing customers and attract new clients to their Derbyshire store.

Following an intensive three-day course in London, Victoria and Tilly extended their styling skills into colour analysis.

The training was made possible thanks to a £4,700 Sir Thomas White Loan Charity grant. The grant also helped the business move to its new home in Borough Street, Castle Donington.

Tilly and Victoria have been making headlines since they opened their pre-loved store in 2023. The fashion gurus have appeared on BBC's The One Show, run a charity event alongside ITV Dancing on Ice star and Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE, and now, these two amazing ladies have turned their gaze to colour analysis.

Victoria said: “With International Women’s Day falling on Saturday, March 8, we decided to launch the service this month. However, we are seeing a lot of early interest from men, which is fantastic. We want to empower all people with their clothing choices and give them the confidence to follow their ambitions.”

Tilly said: “This is a fantastic service for anyone. From those who have a job interview pending and want the confidence that the right clothes can bring, to those who need to regain confidence in what suits them.

“Their appearance may have changed due to aging or illness, while others may have lost their confidence in their choices after, say, menopause or divorce. Others may just need a steer on what looks good. There are all sorts of reasons people are showing interest.”

So, if you have ever wondered why some people just look great year-round, well it turns out it might not just be an eye for what suits them, there’s a science to it. And Victoria and Tilly have the key.

A launch event for the new service and the store’s new spring and summer collection of pre-loved clothes takes place on Saturday, March 1, from 10.00am until 4.00pm. Customers can join Tilly and Victoria for a welcome drink and more details about colour analysis.

The colour analysis service is usually priced at £75.00 but people who book during the launch event will pay £50.00. Customers who spend £20 or more on the day will be entered into a prize draw to win a free colour analysis.

Wanted Wardrobe is located at 34 Borough Street, Castle Donington.