Derbyshire workers invited to share their views on smoking in new survey

By Wendy Roberts
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST

Healthwatch Derbyshire is calling on people working in manual or routine jobs across the county to take part in a new survey about smoking habits.

The independent health and social care champion want to understand the views of people working in roles such as construction, care, warehousing, retail, hospitality, farming, and other hands-on jobs. The goal is to improve local stop-smoking campaigns and support services.

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire, said: “Routine and manual workers in Derbyshire - those who keep our care homes running, build our roads, stack our shelves, harvest our food, and deliver our parcels - often face more barriers to good health, and this includes higher rates of smoking.

This project is about listening and understanding what matters to people, in their words.

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire.

By hearing directly from people in these kinds of roles, we can help to make sure future support around smoking is relevant and accessible.”

The survey asks about smoking habits, motivations for quitting, and what support people know about. It takes just 5–10 minutes to complete, and people can choose to enter a prize draw to win a £50 Love2shop voucher.

Healthwatch Derbyshire will share anonymous findings with local health organisations, including the NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board, Derbyshire County Council, and public health partners.

To take part in the survey, visit: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/smoking-survey5/

