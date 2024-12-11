Derbyshire woman who grew up in care praises community Christmas parties for giving young people hope

A woman has praised a community Christmas party which brought young care-leavers together for festive fun, music and food – saying they give people hope at what can be a lonely time of year.

Harley McComiskie, 22, attended the event on Monday with her two-year-old daughter, Aurora, alongside 50 other young people from across Derbyshire.

The party, which was organised by volunteers, staff from Swadlincote-based rail firm MTMS and members of the Derbyshire Freemasons, was being held for the second year and featured a turkey lunch, music, face-painting and a balloon modeller.

It was Harley’s second time attending the event, which was held at the Derby Freemasons Hall in Littleover and also saw everyone leave with a large hamper filled with Christmas presents, food and treats.

Harley, who works as a TikTok content creator, said: “People that are in care don't get to spend a lot of time with other people, and at Christmas time it can be hard for everyone.

“But this is really good fun, it gets people at the house and having some fun for Christmas. It's about good company, good people, it’s just really nice to spend time with others.

“I feel like these Christmas parties should continue to happen, they give children that little bit of hope before Christmas.

“I would usually just be spending Christmas with Aurora but this party is all fun and games for us two, this is what we enjoy.”

The party followed a similar event which was held in Burton for young care-leavers from across Staffordshire last Friday, where 100 guests also tucked into a lunch and enjoyed music and fun.

The majority of attendees are too old to be in care and live alone, meaning Christmas can be a particularly lonely time and many are left feeling isolated.

The idea for the parties dates back nine years, when Trandeep Sethi, district leader for children’s services for South Staffordshire at Staffordshire County Council, put out a call searching for help to organise a Christmas party for young people who had left the care system.

He decided to take action after finding young people who had been through care had taken their own lives at Christmas, when their feelings of isolation and loneliness often come to a head.

There have been no suicides while the parties have been taking place, and Malcolm Prentice, group chairman of MTMS, urged more organisations to step forward to hold Christmas parties too.

He said: “We welcomed special young people for a Christmas lunch and plenty of fun. We try to put on the best possible day for them, a community environment with activities and entertainment.

“Without this, some of these people would not get a proper Christmas surrounded by people who care about them. They have not got parents or people to go to at Christmas so they are most likely to be on their own.

“But this is not possible without funding, so we are asking for support from businesses to help us put on these fantastic parties and make young people feel cared for and less lonely around Christmas.

“We need to raise money to pay for the parties for young people who live independently after leaving the care system. Next year we want it to be bigger and better by helping more people across more venues.”

Each year, MTMS launches its annual appeal to raise money to fund the festive fun. The aim is to raise money to pay for all the food, musical entertainment and hampers at the two parties.