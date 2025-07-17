When Frederick Arthur Wetton, 93, died alone in Ripley, Derbyshire in August 2021, little was known about his extended family and he didn’t have a Will. What was to happen to his £250,000 estate was a surprise to many.

Mr Wetton's estate, valued at a quarter of million pounds, was now ‘in limbo’. Finders International, the UK's largest professional probate genealogy firm and stars of BBC TV's long running Heir Hunters series, was soon instructed to search for all potential relatives that could inherit the money.

That’s when retired post office worker, Shirley Attewell from Derbyshire was contacted by Finders International.

Shirley, 78, said: “I was taken by surprised to hear from Finders. It’s just not a call you expect. However, when the name Frederick Wetton was mentioned I knew immediately that he was a cousin of mine but that was it. We didn’t know each other at all – even though I found out then that he lived only a few miles away from me.

“My father, Walter Edward Wetton, and Fred’s father were brothers. There were nine siblings in my dad’s family and with a 14 years age gap between my dad and Fred’s dad we just didn’t see or know him.”

Fred never married and had no children. He lived in the house his parents owned on Bamford Street, Marehay, Ripley. He was the only child of Thomas and Lily Wetton. His father, Thomas, was a miner when he married aged 26 in 1924, and later worked as a colliery horse keeper. Fred’s mother, a millhand at the time of her marriage aged 34, died in 1976.

Shirley said: “The money I got is not life changing but nevertheless is, of course, very welcome. It’s not every day that one phone call leads to a good number of thousands of pounds! I haven’t decided what to do with it yet.”

In total Finders International found a further 25 relatives that each get a share in Fred’s estate.

Simonne Llewellyn, CEO, Finders International said: “Shirley was of course surprised to be tracked down, but cases like this are more common than you would expect. Relatives often lose touch with each other and while we don’t know what Fred’s final wishes were, we are glad that his relatives can now enjoy some good fortune.”

