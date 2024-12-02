Derbyshire VRU Launches ‘Walk Away’ Campaign in Ilkeston and Ripley following over 1,200 NTE Violence Incidents in 2023

The Derbyshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) has launched the second phase of its proactive ‘Walk Away’ campaign in Ilkeston and Ripley to tackle night-time violence.

Both areas have been prioritized due to their high rates of night-time economy (NTE) incidents, with Ilkeston and Ripley ranking third and fourth respectively for NTE violence in Derbyshire. The campaign aims to create a safer, more positive night out by reducing preventable altercations and enhancing public awareness.

In 2023, Ilkeston saw 685 incidents related to NTE violence, while Ripley recorded 613 incidents, highlighting the need for proactive solutions (Safer Derbyshire Research and Information Team (SDRI) Reports – NTE KPI and ASB August 2024 and Derbyshire NTE subgroup Report) The ‘Walk Away’ campaign targets situations that can quickly escalate, such as minor misunderstandings or accidental provocations, and encourages individuals to make the safe choice to step back and “walk away” before tempers flare.

“The Walk Away campaign is a powerful step towards making the night-time economy safer for everyone," said VRU Communications and Campaigns Officer, Beth Womersley. “We’re dedicated to changing the way people in Ilkeston and Ripley think about conflict and encouraging them to step in and not stand by. By empowering both individuals and their peers to respond calmly, we’re working towards a night-time economy that everyone can enjoy safely.”

The campaign was created by Magpie and Leicestershire Police

The campaign also focuses on bystander intervention, encouraging friends, staff, and community members to safely de-escalate situations whenever possible. The message will be visible in popular areas, including pubs, clubs, fast-food locations, and taxi ranks across Ilkeston, Ripley, and other Derbyshire towns, reminding everyone of the power of simply “walking away.”

The campaign was initially launched in June 2024 in Derby City and Chesterfield, identified as hotspots for violence within the night-time economy. The first phase coincided with the Euros Football Tournament, as such sporting events are often associated with a rise in violent incidents at night-time venues.

Originally launched by Leicestershire Police in 2023, ‘Walk Away’ has since spread nationwide, drawing support from local authorities determined to reduce NTE violence. The Derbyshire VRU’s commitment to this campaign reflects a larger strategy to make Derbyshire’s towns safer and more welcoming for all.