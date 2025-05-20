Derbyshire village Post Office opens at new location with daily opening and longer opening hours

By Sheila Tapster
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 11:41 BST
Post Office is open daily throughout the store's opening hours.
Post Office is open daily throughout the store's opening hours.
Crich Post Office opened on May 20 at a new location - Nisa Local in the Market Place.

This will maintain service to the community after the retirement of popular, long-serving postmaster couple Phil Dolby and Karen Woodward, who have loyally run the branch for 40 years.

The new postmaster will maintain service to the community at their convenience store.

There is a Post Office counter at the retail counter, which is open throughout the Nisa store’s opening hours of Monday to Saturday: 7am – 9pm; Sunday: 8am – 8pm.

This will provide 96 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

This will be an extra 66 hours a week including daily opening an end to lunchtime closing, earlier opening and later closing.

The new premises are approximately 40 metres from the current branch and with roadside parking available.

Post Office Area Manager, Anne Murphy, said: “We want to thank Phil Dolby and Karen Woodward for their long and loyal service to the community. We are delighted that we have been able to relocate Crich Post Office to the nearby Nisa store to maintain service to the community and with longer opening hours than before.”

