Derbyshire village Post Office opens at new location with daily opening and longer opening hours

Post Office is open daily throughout the store's opening hours.

Crich Post Office opened on May 20 at a new location - Nisa Local in the Market Place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will maintain service to the community after the retirement of popular, long-serving postmaster couple Phil Dolby and Karen Woodward, who have loyally run the branch for 40 years.

The new postmaster will maintain service to the community at their convenience store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a Post Office counter at the retail counter, which is open throughout the Nisa store’s opening hours of Monday to Saturday: 7am – 9pm; Sunday: 8am – 8pm.

Crich Post Office at new, nearby, location at Nisa store.

This will provide 96 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

This will be an extra 66 hours a week including daily opening an end to lunchtime closing, earlier opening and later closing.

The new premises are approximately 40 metres from the current branch and with roadside parking available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post Office Area Manager, Anne Murphy, said: “We want to thank Phil Dolby and Karen Woodward for their long and loyal service to the community. We are delighted that we have been able to relocate Crich Post Office to the nearby Nisa store to maintain service to the community and with longer opening hours than before.”