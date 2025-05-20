Derbyshire village community calls on Royal Mail to reinstate “vital” post box

Residents in Brimington are demanding that Royal Mail reinstate a post box on Victoria Street and have called on the help of local MP, Toby Perkins.

The post box on Victoria Street was removed by Royal Mail after it was damaged in a road traffic accident. However, they have refused to reinstate the post box despite Toby writing to Royal Mail and explaining why it is vital to this community.

Toby Perkins said, “I want to thank local Brimington resident, Mrs Frances Needham, for making me aware of this issue. This post box is important to the community, many of whom are elderly and cannot walk up to the steep hills to the nearest post box on Devon Drive.

I have set up a petition and written to the residents on Victoria Street and surrounding roads. I have had a big response from local people and it is clear that the community wants this post box back in place. I will be sending the petition on to Royal Mail’s Chief Executive and asking him once again to reinstate this vital service.”

Toby and Frances Needham

Frances Needham, “We’re not asking anything new, just for the post box that has been here for as far back as I can remember to be reinstated. This is a real blow to the area. We used to have a post office just up the road, but this closed. It isn’t too much to ask that we have our post box reinstated.”

Anyone in the area who would like to add their name to the petition, please email [email protected] or call his office on 01246 386 286.