Derbyshire town to be transformed into a giant community game

An innovative physical activity game that has engaged more than two million people has launched in Alfreton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beat the Street will run in the town from 15 October to 12 November.“We’re completely blown away. The campaign works because people get involved, share, and support one another. We’ve always said we’re community builders first, marketers second, and this award proves how powerful collaboration can be.”

The free, fun challenge will turn Alfreton into a real-life giant game, transforming streets into an activity board that encourages people of all ages to walk, cycle and wheel their way to points and prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch took place today at local schools in Alfreton, including Woodbridge Junior School, where Year 3 pupils joined the Mayor of Amber Valley for a special launch session with Amber Valley School Sports Partnership.

Year 3 pupils from Woodbridge Junior School in Alfreton pictured with Councillor Steve Marshall-Clarke, the Mayor of Amber Valley; Councillor Amina Burslem from Amber Valley Borough Council; and members of the Amber Valley School Sports Partnership — Rob Shaw, Glen Gent, Claire Dunster, and Jak Smith — during the launch of Beat the Street Alfreton.

Backed by major local and national partners, the game is supported by Amber Valley Borough Council, Amber Valley School Sports Partnership and Intelligent Health. Funding has come from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, issued by the East Midlands Combined County Authority, together with a National Lottery grant from Sport England. It has already inspired people across the UK to move more, explore their local area, and spend more time outdoors together.

Players use a free contactless card or the Beat the Street app to hover over special sensors called Beat Boxes, which will be placed on lampposts around Alfreton, Somercotes, Leabrooks and Riddings. There will be 30 Beat Boxes in total, each spaced roughly half a mile apart, and the aim is to travel between them to clock up points.

Prior to the game, pupils at 10 participating schools in the area will be given cards, with extras for parents and teachers so families can play together. Free cards for the wider community will also be available from Alfreton Leisure Centre, Alfreton Library, and the Co-op stores in Leabrooks and Somercotes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players can then join their school, workplace or community team, or set up their own with at least six players.

More Year 3 pupils from Woodbridge Junior School in Alfreton pictured with Councillor Amina Burslem from Amber Valley Borough Council and Councillor Steve Marshall-Clarke, the Mayor of Amber Valley, during the Beat the Street Alfreton launch event.

Alternatively, players aged 13 and over can choose to take part via the Beat the Street mobile app, which is free to download from Google Play or the iOS App Store.

The further players travel, the more points they collect, with the chance to climb the leaderboards and win prizes for teams and individuals.

Councillor Amina Burslem, Cabinet Member for Communities, Street Pride and Wellbeingat Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “We’re incredibly excited to see Beat the Street returning to Amber Valley. It was extremely successful when it came to Heanor in 2022, so we’re thrilled to now be bringing the game to Alfreton and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a fun way to get out, get active, and get to know the area better while building confidence and a sense of community. One of the best things we can do for our physical and mental health is to move more and get out into green space, and Beat the Street makes it easy and enjoyable to do just that.

“It’s free, open to everyone, and inclusive regardless of age or ability, whether you’re walking to school, cycling with friends, or enjoying a weekend stroll — every mile counts.”

Research shows one in four people in England does less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week, while four in five primary school children don’t achieve the recommended 60 minutes of daily exercise. Beat the Street aims to change that, leaving a positive legacy for community health and wellbeing.

Beat the Street was created by GP Dr William Bird MBE, an expert in physical activity and the founder of Intelligent Health. The game has been shown to increase activity levels among adults and children, reduce congestion, improve air quality, and help families spend more time in green spaces together.

For more information and updates on the game, maps, and card pick-up points visit https://beatthestreet.me/alfreton/.