Derbyshire teacher’s skin cancer spotted by her husband

Gemma and Emma Hobson.

A nursery teacher faced a skin cancer diagnosis after her husband spotted an odd looking patch of skin on her shoulder. Now mum-of-one Gemma Hobson is urging people across Derbyshire to make a splash this spring and sign up for Swimathon 2025.

Gemma, from Codnor Park, had just celebrated her 40th birthday when her husband Gareth urged her to see the GP as he was worried about an area of skin at the top of her right shoulder.

Gemma wasn’t initially worried and expected to be told it wasn’t anything serious. However, once a patch of skin had been removed and tested, she was shocked to be told she had skin cancer.

In December of last year when Gemma should have been preparing for the fun lead up to Christmas with the nursery pupils at Codnor Primary School, she instead had surgery and was off work for a month. Gemma was warned she may need a skin graft, but fortunately the cancer was successfully removed without the need for more procedures and left her with a small scar.

Gemma Hobson.

Gemma has had to work hard to re-gain fitness to cope with her physically demanding job.

She has been busy building up her strength gradually to prepare for the Swimathon challenge.

Gemma and her nine-year-old daughter, Emma, are set to swim 5k at Ripley Leisure Centre this March to raise money for Cancer Research UK, the end of life charity Marie Curie and Swimathon Foundation.

Gemma and Emma are urging others to dive in too. Swimathon – the world’s biggest annual fundraising swim - takes place from 28-30 March at pools and venues across Derbyshire, including:

Moorways Sports Village

West Park Leisure Centre in Long Eaton

Etwall Leisure Centre

William Gregg VC Leisure Centre in Heanor

Victoria Park Leisure Centre, Ilkeston

Arc Leisure, Matlock

Emma, who is a pupil at Swanwick Primary School, will be providing moral support to her mum and is taking part in Swimathon to gain her Brownies charities badge.

By sharing her personal story, Gemma hopes to inspire people to get off the starting blocks and support the causes close to her heart.

She said: “It was a scary time as it never occurred to me the patch of skin could be cancerous.

“I joked with the doctors that I tend to wear black and avoid the sunshine. I was just unlucky, but ultimately lucky to have been treated quickly and not need further treatment, particularly as I feared I would need a skin graft at one point.

“My experience means I understand all too clearly why events like Swimathon are so crucial to help fund the work of charities like Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie that rely on our support.”

Gemma is keen to emphasise you don’t need to be the next Adam Peaty to take part. There’s a variety of individual challenges to choose from for people of all ages and abilities - from 400m up to a Triple 5k – or teams of 2-5 people can take part in a 1.5k or 5k relay.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, and choose a distance, time and venue that suits them to complete their swim between 21 March–21 April.

Gemma added: “Swimathon is such a fun and simple way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming. It really doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest. I hope swimmers, young and old, grab their caps and costumes to help thousands of people across the UK.”

Since Swimathon started in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part and raised over £55 million for a variety of nominated charities.

On Gemma’s fundraising efforts, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Derbyshire, Jane Bullock, said: “Thanks to the generosity and commitment of supporters like Gemma and Emma, our scientists have played a role in around half of the world’s essential cancer drugs, led the development of chemotherapy and radiotherapy and paved the way for targeted treatments. But with nearly one in two people diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime,* we must go further and faster.

“There are lots of great benefits to taking part in Swimathon, not least the chance to enjoy the water while supporting people like Gemma. That’s why we’re urging swimmers to take the plunge, raise money and help us to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs. Together we are beating cancer.”

National Events Manager for Marie Curie, Hannah Grant, said:“Swimathon is a fun and family friendly way for people to take on a new challenge and raise money for a good cause. Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without the care they need. No matter what your ability, just by heading down to your local pool this March you can raise money to help Marie Curie continue to bring expert palliative and end of life care to more people, whatever their illness.”

Sign up now at swimathon.org