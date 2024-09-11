Derbyshire set to use additional £3m for more road resurfacing

Derbyshire County Council is set to receive £3.014m to spend on road maintenance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Cabinet will consider a report at a meeting on Wednesday, September 18 which seeks formal approval to accept the funding.

The money, once accepted, will be spent on resurfacing roads and works to prevent potholes. This £3m of funding is in addition to the base capital funding the council gets from the Government each year for maintaining roads, pavements, structures and all other highways assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, said: “Although we do welcome this additional money, it is so far less than we were given in total last year.

Derbyshire County Council is set to receive £3.014m to spend on road maintenance.

“We know that the condition of roads is rightly really important to residents and, particularly given the weather challenges we’ve faced over recent years, we are trying to maximise all funding we currently have to have the biggest impact on permanent repairs and resurfacing.

“As we have been doing with the funding received last year, we will be focusing this money on the full resurfacing of as many sections of roads and pothole hotspots as we can.

“We are also disappointed that so far we have not heard if the current Government will stick with the previous Government’s plan to invest an extra £8.3billion in roads across the country, but we will keep raising this with the new Government and Regional Mayor and pushing for this urgently needed additional funding for our highways so that we can have a significant impact on improving roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cabinet report is also seeking approval to continue the work that the council has started on trialling new materials and machinery for repairing roads, which builds on the roadmender trial launched a few weeks ago.

The county council will work with other local authorities to share good practice and will use a new procurement system, Innovative Procurement System, to buy in more innovative maintenance options alongside the usual treatments already used on the county’s roads.