Derbyshire science company swaps office for meadow to combat invasive weeds

A team of office staff from the Derbyshire Lubrizol site swapped their jobs for the outdoors for a morning to help clear a popular Duffield walking spot of one of the UK’s most invasive weeds.

A group of 16 from Lubrizol, which has sites across the UK, were volunteering with the Duffield Millennium Meadow Conservation Trust which created the nature reserve and is responsible for managing it for the village.

The volunteer day, part of the company’s ‘Global Month of Impact’ initiative to give back to communities around the world, saw Lubrizol employees clear a large site at Duffield Millennium Meadow from highly invasive Himalayan Balsam.

The plant - often known as kiss-me-on-the-mountain - has rapidly become one of the UK’s most invasive plants and takes hold of many riverside areas, preventing native species from growing.

Rachel Ollier, a technology deployment specialist from Lubrizol, was one of the group of volunteers who spent hours getting their backs into pulling out armfuls of Himalayan Balsam to try and keep the plant in check along the River Derwent.

She said: “It was great to get out of the office and work with the team in a different environment.

It was rewarding to give back to a place so close to our office and make a positive impact right here in the community.

“Despite picking a scorching day and ending up with a few nettle stings in our shorts, it turned out to be a fantastic team-building exercise, and we all took something valuable from the experience.”

The Trust works with different companies in the Derby area who come and help beat back the huge problem of Himalayan Balsam, so that biodiversity in the area can have a better chance.

Diana Hancock, chair of the conservation trust on behalf of the parish council, thanked the team for their contribution to preserving the area, she said: “We're deeply grateful to the Lubrizol team for their hard work in tackling the Himalayan Balsam at Duffield Millennium Meadow.

“This year’s weather has unfortunately allowed this invasive plant to spread further, posing a growing threat to local wildlife.

“Their efforts are crucial in preserving the area’s natural beauty and ecological balance. It’s heartening to see companies like Lubrizol taking an active role in supporting our community and environment.

“We rely entirely on volunteers, donations and grants to manage this area and would be delighted to welcome anyone interested in joining our efforts.”

Teams at Lubrizol regularly volunteer for various local causes, including ongoing efforts to restore the beautiful Aqueduct Cottage by the Cromford Canal, a historic building that has been unused since the 1930s but has now been fully restored and re-opened to the public.