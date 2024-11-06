Derbyshire school welcomes donation of backpacks from Amazon

A primary school in Derbyshire has received a donation of over 280 backpacks worth over £1,400 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield.

Eckington Camm’s Endowed CE Primary School offers primary education for pupils aged 3 – 11 years old.

A team of 28 volunteers from Amazon in Chesterfield spent two days packing the backpacks to be delivered to the school. The backpacks contained a variety of classroom items, including a water bottle, notebook and stationary.

This kitting event was organised alongside hundreds of employees from Amazon in Swansea, London, Manchester, and Edinburgh coming together to pack and donate 10,000 backpacks filled with essential school items. The items, worth more than £120,000, will help ensure local children are equipped for school.

One of the employees from Amazon in Chesterfield who helped pack the backpacks is Karl Willcocks. He said: “I had a great time putting together the backpacks with my colleagues to support Eckington Camm’s Endowed CE Primary School.

"It’s great to see Amazon supporting the education of children in Derbyshire and I’m glad to have been part of it.”

Tim Cocking, Headteacher from Eckington Camm’s Endowed CE Primary School added: “We are so grateful to the Amazon team in Chesterfield for this donation of backpacks for our pupils. They were so excited to receive them and couldn’t wait to see what was inside – thank you, Amazon!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need.

The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.