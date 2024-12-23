Derbyshire school students help bring smiles to the faces of once-homeless Derventio Housing Trust residents this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Generous students at a Derbyshire school have been helping people facing a lonely Christmas this year by collecting gifts to put a smile on their face.

Students at Ripley Academy have been helping out less fortunate people in their communities by putting together festive boxes of treats and groceries to help Amber Valley residents of Derventio Housing Trust at Christmas time.

Every year Derventio Housing Trust provides accommodation to around 1,200 people in the UK – including hundreds in Derby and Derbyshire – who would otherwise be homeless.

The trust runs a Christmas appeal each year to provide every resident with a present during the festive season. Many Derventio Housing Trust residents are suffering with mental health problems, are estranged from friends and family, and face a lonely Christmas day without a festive meal or the joy of opening presents surrounded by loved ones.

Staff and students at Ripley Academy have been supporting Derventio Housing Trust at Christmas time since 2011, filling large boxes full of festive treats and useful items.

Jackie Carpenter, Derventio Housing Trust’s assistant director of strategy, went to the school to talk to students about the trust’s residents and the issue of homelessness in the Derbyshire area.

Derventio Housing Trust managing director Sarah Hernandez said: “Thank you so much to the students at Ripley Academy who are so generous each year in collecting and contributing these festive boxes of treats for residents of Derventio Housing Trust.

“Christmas is meant to be a time of joy but for residents of Derventio Housing Trust it often is not, due to the fact that family may be estranged and treats thin on the ground.

“It really means a lot that young people in our community who study at Ripley Academy are prepared to dig so deep and contribute to the festive happiness of those who may be facing a lonely Christmas.”

Residents who have received Christmas treats contributed by members of the community have said it has made a huge difference to their happiness at a hard time of year.

To contribute to Derventio Housing Trust’s Christmas appeal, see www.colleaguebox.co.uk/derventiofestivetreat