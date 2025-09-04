Derbyshire school children receive buddy bench to support new friendships

Pupils at Park Primary School putting their brand-new buddy bench to good use.

Pupils at a primary school in Derbyshire have been putting their brand-new buddy bench to use, courtesy of a donation from Platform Home Ownership.

Park Primary School in Shirebrook received the friendship bench for children to use when they need to talk to somebody or are feeling in need of a friend.

This is the second donation that Platform has made to the school since the launch of its Shared Ownership development in Shirebrook, where high-quality affordable homes are currently available.

Nadeem Shah, Executive Headteacher at The Park Schools Federation, said: “On behalf of the entire school community, we extend our heartfelt thanks for the generous donation of a Buddy Bench to our school.

“This thoughtful gift is more than just a bench—it’s a symbol of kindness, inclusion, and friendship.”

Natalie Bryant, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re pleased to have supplied the pupils at Park Primary School with this buddy bench, as part of our mission to give back to the communities we provide homes for.

“Loneliness is such an important issue, and we’re proud to be encouraging friendships from an early age and helping to nurture children’s understanding of how to build meaningful relationships.

“We were delighted to visit the school once more and to contribute to an initiative that supports emotional wellbeing in this way.”

Platform is providing a charming collection of energy-efficient two-, three- and four-bedroom homes next to the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border, surrounded by green spaces, expertly designed and built in terraced and semi-detached styles by five-star housebuilder Vistry.

Families can benefit from access to quality educational institutions, recreational facilities, and well-maintained green spaces.

Excellent transport links connect Shirebrook with nearby Mansfield and providing easy access to larger urban centres like Nottingham, Derby, and beyond, making it an ideal location for commuters and those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

For more information on the Shirebrook development, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/shirebrook.

For more information on Park Primary School, please visit https://www.parkfed.co.uk/.