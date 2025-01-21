Derbyshire residents set to benefit from major retrofit works to estates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Derbyshire are set to benefit from a series of retrofit works to estates in New Mills and Tintwistle which will make their homes fit for the future.

High Peak Borough Council (HPBC) worked with Seddon Housing Partnerships and Michael Dyson Associates on the 40-home project, which has just completed, and has seen major improvements to homes on estates in New Mills and Tintwistle to make them good quality, safe and warm.

The work being undertaken included installing loft insulation, PV panels and batteries, fresh ventilation systems, air source heat pumps and to make cavity wall remediations to ‘greatly improve the quality and energy efficiency of the homes, as well as improve comfort for those living in them and lower their bills’.

HPBC and Seddon have also been working with the Marches Energy Agency charity, who has been providing energy saving support to those who live on the roads, particularly around the cost-of-living.

Homes which have had retrofit works.

Engaging with local people has been at the heart of the improvement works. HPBC and Seddon Housing Partnerships have been keen to make sure each person living in the home feels heard and has provided each one with a trained retrofit advisor who has helped with a range of matters, such as access to free energy saving advice. The aim is to maximise the benefits for each resident and the wider support available to be able to upskill the residents so they know how to better use their energy.

The project has been delivered through the Pagabo Decarbonisation Solutions Framework, which focuses on improving energy efficiency and reducing operational carbon emissions.

Energy saving and green opportunities make up a large part of HPBC’s plans for the area. Four of their key themes include supporting communities to a create healthier, safer and cleaner region, a forward-thinking and resilient local authority, protecting and creating jobs and responding to the climate emergency.

Councillor Fiona Sloman, Executive Councillor for Housing and Licensing from High Peak Borough Council, said: “Future proofing our housing stock and responding to the climate emergency are among the five aims that make up our Borough Plan, so retrofitting properties is absolutely key for us.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges of heating homes and using energy efficiently. This work is therefore also timely and will help our tenants keep on top of their energy bills.”

Tom Retallick, Framework Manager at Pagabo, added: “This public housing project in Derbyshire is an exemplar strategic retrofit project, showcasing the part it can play in improving communities for local authorities, as well as adhering to environmental commitments – all of which will become more and more key in years to come. With proven expertise in this area, we’re sure Seddon will deliver on its huge potential and we look forward to seeing its progression.”

Martin Lynch, Head of Refurbishment and Retrofit at Seddon Housing Partnerships, said: “Providing safe, comfortable and quality homes is extremely important to us at Seddon.

“We know a successful refurbishment and retrofit goes beyond the structure, it feeds into residents’ every day lives and impacts their well-being.

“So, we work extensively before, during and after works making sure each resident is happy and each feels their voice is heard. For example, each resident has been assigned their own liaison officer who has been actively listening and taking on board questions, comments and concerns from locals throughout the process.

“We are delighted to now showcase the completed efforts and look forward to the residents enjoying these works.”

Seddon Housing Partnerships is part of the Seddon family of services. It is headquartered in Bolton, Greater Manchester.