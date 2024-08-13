Derbyshire residents gain free Volunteer Passport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free 10 hour Volunteer Passport course is supporting Derbyshire residents from Glossop all the way to Swadlincote to gain confidence and to boost their self esteem.

Volunteer Passport is a 10 hour course designed to support individuals looking for a Volunteer placement or those already working as a volunteer. It is also a great way to help people into the workplace. The course is funded by Public Health Derbyshire and delivered by Derbyshire Adult Education Services. The course is open to all Derbyshire Residents and is delivered online or face to face in venues across the county.

Sarah MacLaurin Programme Manager and tutor from Derbyshire Adult Education explains that a wide variety of learners have completed the course so far from learners who have recently left school to retired people all either looking for a volunteering role or wanting to expand their knowlege in their existing role. We have received so much fantastic feedback about this course. It has been wonderful to see learners grow in confidence and make new friends. It is an informal, interactive course and all learners gain a certificate upon completion.

The accredited course covers five different units which include topics that all volunteers need to be aware of:

Glossop group discussing case studies

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Health and Safety

Keeping Yourself and Others Safe

First Aid Awareness

The Person Centred Approach

The Five Ways to Wellbeing are steps that you can take everyday to help improve your mental health and wellbeing. These steps are Helping Others, Connect, be active, take notice and keep learning. Volunteering is a great way of achieving most of these and Volunteer Passport can help you to do this.

You could be an experienced volunteer who already gives several hours a week or you could be thinking about volunteering for the first time. You don't need any qualifications to come onto the course.

Why you should gain a Volunteer Passport

It shows that you are committed and have the enthusiam and skills need to be a volunteer. It can help you to build on previous volunteering work and life experience. It will help you to find future volunteering, work or education opportunities. For more information email [email protected] or telephone 01629 531241.