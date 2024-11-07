Derbyshire Rescue dogs looking to escape to the country

The team at Dogs Trust Loughborough is currently caring for an array of pawsome pooches that are looking to escape to the country for their forever homes.

Whether home is a country cottage, bungalow, or farmhouse, Dogs Trust Loughborough has lots of dogs seeking new owners who live in quiet rural locations.

Dogs Trust aims to find all dogs a loving forever family. Staff carry out thorough behavioural and veterinary assessments and get to know every dog’s likes and dislikes so that each dog can be matched to the right home.

Many dogs in the charity’s care would greatly benefit from finding their forever home in the countryside. These include dogs that have experienced an unsettled or neglected past, that are uncomfortable or worried around other dogs or that lack confidence and don’t like loud noises. These also include ‘Underdogs’ which is the term given to any dog that has spent more than six months in Dogs Trust care. Underdogs may have simply been overlooked or may require extra training or ongoing veterinary treatment.

Lemmy is looking for a home this winter.

One dog who is awaiting a rural abode is Lemmy, the nine-year-old the Welsh Corgi. Lemmy, who has been with the charity for over 1400 days, is a little ball of energy — Don’t be fooled, he may be in his twilight years but is more than happy to keep up with you. He could easily be a Wimbledon ball-boy, with tennis balls being his favourite thing in the world (even over food)! Lemmy has spent a long time in kennels and is looking for a patient family who will be willing to help him slowly adjust to home life. Lemmy is highly sensitive to noise and would struggle to live on a busy street. Because of this, Dogs Trust are looking to find him a forever home in a rural house or quiet village to settle down in.

Celine Di Crocco, Manager at Dogs Trust Loughborough, said: “It’s not just humans who want to escape to the country; lots of our fantastic dogs are seeking new homes in rural areas.

“Many potential adopters are looking for a dog that can cope with being walked in public parks, going to doggy day care and are comfortable around other people and dogs, but for some of our dogs, this busy life is not for them. Instead, they require regular routines and a much quieter life with minimum interaction with strangers, which includes being exercised in areas that are largely free from other dogs. We hope by highlighting some of our amazing dogs looking for the quiet life, we can find them their perfect matches.”

But it isn’t just Lemmy who needs a quiet place to live; Dogs Trust Loughborough has lots of other residents looking to escape to the country. This winter Dogs Trust is looking to show that pooches who need more space are still a wonderful catch and can still be the star of the show. You can find out more about Lemmy and the pawsome pooches at Dogs Trust Loughborough by visiting www.dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough.