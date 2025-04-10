Derbyshire radio host makes a big impact down under

Magnus Shaw, broadcaster

Two years ago, Chesterfield broadcaster created a music radio show, called NO MORE HEROES, which was designed to entertain fans of real music, while forging a valuable relationship with listeners and stations around the world.

Now, the programme is making a big impression down under. Kay Maccione, at MITE Radio - in Western Australia said: "Sometimes the smallest voices echo the loudest - and at MITE, Magnus' show - NO MORE HEROES - has helped us make a difference to our listeners across Australia.

As a station dedicated to sharing tech tips with seniors while filling the airwaves with entertaining, diverse content, this syndicated program has been an essential part of our sound. He may be broadcasting from afar, but his work helps shape something bigger - the opportunity to build tech confidence, and help our listeners and followers be tech safe, sane, savvy and smart.

The Government of Western Australia has provided us with official Certificates of Recognition for our incredible team - including Magnus. It is a small but heartfelt token of our gratitude."

Magnus responded: "This is more than I ever expected, and I couldn't be more delighted. Thank you to MITE Radio and everyone who listens to the show."