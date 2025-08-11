Derbyshire pupils dig into new equipment following gardening donation from housing association

Pupils at a primary school in Derbyshire have been getting stuck into outdoor activities this spring following a donation of gardening tools and equipment from Platform Home Ownership.

Park Primary School took stock of a range of children’s items including a wheelbarrow, gloves, spades, forks, seeds and pots, contributing to its Forest School environment.

This donation will help to encourage hands-on learning and a love of the outdoors, and is part of the housing association’s commitment to enriching its communities beyond the delivery of its high-quality affordable homes.

Platform has previously supported Park Primary School through the provision of bird boxes to attract wildlife and a buddy bench to help pupils when in need of a friend.

Platform Home Ownership representatives presenting the children of Park Primary School with a donation of gardening equipment

The housing association will continue to support local enterprises during and beyond the lifecycle of its Shirebrook development, where a selection of versatile homes are currently available.

Nadeem Shah, Executive Headteacher at Park Schools Federation, said: “Our students are now able to engage more fully in environmental education due to your generous donation.

“This will help to develop practical skills, experience the joy of nurturing plants and watching them grow.

“This donation has not only enhanced our gardening programme but has also inspired a greater appreciation for nature and sustainability among our young learners.”

Natalie Bryant, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We are delighted to continue supporting Park Primary School through regular and consistent donations that contribute towards the development of its pupils.

“On top of providing an affordable solution for Shirebrook families, downsizers, commuters and more, we’re passionate about enriching the community, including helping local children thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

Platform is providing excellent two-, three- and four-bedroom homes next to the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border, surrounded by green spaces, expertly-designed and built in terraced and semi-detached styles by five-star housebuilder Vistry.

Families can benefit from access to quality educational institutions, recreational facilities, and well-maintained green spaces.

Excellent transport links connect Shirebrook with nearby Mansfield and provide easy access to larger urban centres like Nottingham, Derby, and beyond, making it an ideal location for commuters and those seeking a balanced lifestyle.