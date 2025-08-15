Derbyshire professional services experts take to the padel court to raise nearly £1,500 for PWSA

More than 40 specialists from the Derbyshire finance and professional services sector swapped their laptops and spreadsheets for padel rackets as part of a major Derby fundraiser.

Ashgates, which employs 90 people at its offices in Pride Park, announced the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK (PWSA) as its official charity partner earlier this year and the first event successfully raised nearly £1,500.

Players from Barclays, Gateley, NatWest, Rothera Bray and Handelsbanken did battle for the inaugural trophy at We Are Padel, with Stanton Environmental eventually lifting the title after defeating partners from the hosts in a tense final.

Ashgates’ audit and business services assistant Bethany Walker put forward the charity for personal reasons, as her sister Izzy currently lives with the rare genetic condition, which causes an overwhelming and uncontrollable drive to eat that can be life-limiting, as well as causing learning and physical disabilities.

(l-r) David Newborough (Director at Ashgates), Izzy Walker and Karen Wilkinson (Fundraising Manager at PWSA UK)

“PWSA do amazing work, providing a dedicated helpline, information hub, peer support groups and community events for the 2,000 people who live with this syndrome in the UK,” explained Ashgates Director Steve Martin, who was joined at the padel competition by Izzy and father Neil.

“As well as raising vital funds for research and other activities, it importantly raises awareness, so more people understand what is involved and what people have to live with.”

He continued: “Everyone is talking about padel and we’ve been asked by a few stakeholders and clients for a game. I couldn’t think of a better way of rising to the challenge then putting on a competition at nearby We Are Padel and raising lots of money for a great charity.” Founded in 1991, Ashgates is located on Pride Park in Derby and provides expertise, support, and advice to businesses on a local, national and overseas basis.

In addition to a wide range of accountancy and business advisory services, the business also has an independent financial advisory firm and a managed IT provider supporting clients with cyber security in the same office.

The practice, which joined the fast-growing accountancy and professional services group DJH last year, is keen to expand its East Midlands footprint and will be putting on other social events during the next twelve months.

Karen Wilkinson of PWSA concluded: “We are most grateful to Ashgates and DJH for their fundraising event on behalf of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK.

“The padel tournament was a great way for professionals to relax and do battle on the court, whilst raising much-needed awareness of the condition, a condition that affects more than 2000 people in the UK.

“We’ve achieved so much, but this is just the start. The funding will go into the next steps, which include more age-appropriate support and social activities for adults with PWSA, expanding our information hub and training more professionals in helping people to live with the syndrome.”