Derbyshire people made nearly £70,000 from unwanted books in 2024

By Rebecca Slater
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 12:40 BST
It's easy to sell your unwanted items with webuybooksIt's easy to sell your unwanted items with webuybooks
As the New Year begins, many people in the UK are preparing to declutter —and one platform is helping households clear their shelves while recouping some much-needed cash.

In 2024, residents from Derbyshire earned a staggering £69,384.37 by selling unwanted books, DVDs, and games through WeBuyBooks.

Many people will have resolved that they want to start 2025 with a tidier home and with surveys predicting that the average Christmas spend per household in 2024 was between £660 to £1150 it’ll come as no surprise that many will be hoping for a healthier wallet this year as well.. WeBuyBooks is the ultimate solution for both. Christmas often brings an influx of new items, leaving homes bursting at the seams. WeBuyBooks turn unwanted items into cash.

Last year millions of items were sold through the platform and they’ve made it really simple. The user just has to gather up their unwanted items, use the Webuybooks website or app to scan items and receive an instant valuation, then box them up and the company will collect them for free, so no need to even leave the house.

"Post-Christmas and the New Year are the perfect times to declutter," says Ben Wadsworth, Marketing Manager at WeBuyBooks. "Our service helps people turn unwanted items into money while making their homes more organised and stress-free. After spending on presents and extra food and drinks at Christmas the New Year is a brilliant time to try and recoup some of that cash and also make a bit more space in the home. The fact that Derbyshire residents earned over £65,000 with us in 2024 shows how valuable this process can be. "

Nationwide people made £4.6 million using Webuybooks.

Visit WeBuyBooks or download the app to scan, sell, and send your items from the comfort of your home.

