Derbyshire pensioner saved from winter heating cuts by free postcode lottery win

David from Derbyshire, won £300 on Pick My Postcode and will use his winnings to keep warm this winter.

David Upton, a seventy-five year old retiree from Church Gresley in Derbyshire, won £306.53 on Pick My Postcode, a free online lottery!

Pick My Postcode is an online postcode lottery, funded by ad revenue and market research, making it completely free for members to enter and win. So far, it has given away over 2.6 million pounds to its lucky winning members since 2011.

David joined Pick My Postcode in 2017, and has spent the last seven years building his bonus and says that he checks the site daily. The ‘Bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing extra offers.

The Survey Draw, which is usually £50, had not been in 10 days meaning the prize pot had rolled over to an incredible £500. David, and another lucky member in his postcode area claimed, and they split the £500. Alongside his bonus of £56.53, he won £306.53 completely for free. When asked how he felt when he saw his postcode, he said: “Over the moon. I have never won anything before”.

This is David’s first win on Pick My Postcode and when asked how he planned to spend his winnings he said, “This win couldn’t come at a better time, with the fuel allowance being taken off pensioners like me. Thank you a million times over.” In response to this, Chris Holbrook, founder of Pick My Postcode said: “Whether you agree with the government’s money saving measure or not, you can’t disagree with free money. We’re so glad to be able to come to the rescue just in time.”

David wanted other members to know to “Never give up. I’m not a lucky person but Pick My Postcode has proved me wrong.”

David won the Survey Draw, but Pick My Postcode has multiple opportunities to win every single day. The 7,477 Derbyshire members on Pick My Postcode have won an incredible £51,903.52 including their bonuses completely for free, since 2017. And now David had joined them as another lucky winner in the area.

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email.