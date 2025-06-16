Derbyshire pageant queen sets sights on IUM UK crown this August

Morton’s very own Charlotte Rankin is preparing to take the national stage this summer as she competes for the prestigious International United Miss UK (IUM UK) crown this August — and her inspiring journey shows no signs of slowing down.

Charlotte recently concluded a highly successful reign as Miss Glamour UK 2024, officially handing over her crown this past May. During her year as titleholder, she made numerous public appearances, supported several charities, and used her platform to raise awareness about important social issues. Her reign has been praised for its impact, leadership, and dedication to empowering others.

Since earning her new title just four weeks ago, Charlotte has already made an incredible impact — achieving more in a month than many do in an entire year. Perhaps her most remarkable accomplishment so far has been writing and publishing her own children’s book, The Pageant Queen Who Was Heroic.

The book teaches children the important values of H.E.R.O.I.C. — Honesty, Empathy, Respect, Optimism, Integrity, and Community — in a fun, relatable, and engaging way. Through this book, Charlotte hopes to inspire the next generation to embrace kindness, build confidence, and stand up for others.

Charlotte at Miss Glamour UK 2025

At the heart of Charlotte's advocacy work is her passion for mental health awareness and anti-bullying — causes that are deeply personal to her. Through her platform Lottie’s Butterflies, Charlotte has worked tirelessly to spread a message of kindness, resilience, and support to young people facing bullying and mental health challenges. Lottie’s Butterflies provides education, resources, and workshops designed to empower individuals, promote self-confidence, and encourage open conversations about emotional wellbeing.

In a major achievement earlier this year, Charlotte successfully had her petition accepted by the UK Government, calling for the introduction of mandatory anti-bullying programmes in schools. The petition is currently open for signatures and can be supported at: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/722882.

“Having my petition accepted was an incredibly proud moment,” Charlotte said. “Bullying can leave long-term scars, and I believe every child deserves to feel safe and supported at school. With stronger, consistent education and prevention, we can make real change.”

Now, as she prepares for the IUM UK finals, Charlotte hopes to continue using her voice on an even larger platform. The International United Miss system is known for celebrating personal achievement, community service, leadership, and positive character — values that perfectly align with Charlotte's mission.

Charlotte in her new sash

If successful this August, Charlotte will not only take home the IUM UK national crown, but she will also earn the incredible opportunity to represent the United Kingdom next summer in Florida at the prestigious International United Miss Finals.

“No matter the outcome, I feel incredibly blessed to have come this far and to have made a difference,” Charlotte shared. “But to represent the UK internationally would be an absolute dream come true, and it would give me an even greater platform to advocate for the issues I care about.”

Family, friends, and supporters from Morton, Derbyshire — and the entire UK — are rallying behind Charlotte as she continues her inspiring pageant journey. The IUM UK finals are set to take place August 17 in Warrington, bringing together contestants from across the country to compete in interview, fashion wear and evening wear along with lots of fun and inspiring optionals.

With her passion, poise, and purpose, Charlotte Rankin is proving to be a true role model, and all eyes will be on her as she takes this next exciting step.