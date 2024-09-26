Derbyshire music lovers enjoyed an explosion of live performance at the Sonic Boom Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The independent event was held at an open air stage built in the Market Place, Burton, on Saturday, September 14, featuring artists from Derbyshire and other local connections.

Headlined by The K’s, the day also featured performances from Divorce, Nubiyan Twist and GIRLBAND!.

BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Chris Hawkins opened the festival, introducing Derby indie favourites The Public Eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Jackson, from BBC Introducing, said ‘there’s something in the water in Burton’ when talking about the musical talent that comes from the town.

Derby band The Public Eye performing at Sonic Boom Festival

The next act, Eighty Eight Miles’ singer and songwriter Ellie Grice is proof of that.

After a summer of festival appearances with the band, including Isle of Wight, Truck, YNOT? Great Escape and more, the act delivers a pop perfect set.

Next on the lineup was Mansfield group GIRLBAND!, who Chris Hawkins has championed. By the middle of the set, singer Georgie had the crowd, which had grown to over 1,000, singing along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stage was then set for Nottingham success story, Divorce. The band continued the Burton connection, with lead guitarist Adam growing up in the town.

Derby band The Public Eye performing at Sonic Boom Festival

Chris Hawkins said: “this is a top line-up for a paid festival. To have this level of bands performing on a free main stage is absolutely incredible.”

The festival was aimed at bringing people from Burton and Derby together, as well as those from further afield, alongside hero-ing independent music and the incredible local talent from the area.

As the music continued into the sunny afternoon it was a home town return for Max, the frontman of ‘feel good music’ band Deco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have collected millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers with viral mashup 80’s versions of songs by Oasis and Coldplay.

Deco performing at Sonic Boom Festival

The festival vibes continued with another DJ set from Chris Hawkins, who then introduced the main support act, multi award winning Nubiyan Twist.

The sun was setting as the headliners of the first Sonic Boom Music Festival prepared to take the stage.

The K’s have been tearing up festival stages all across the UK this year – crowds of tens of thousands saw the band at Reading, Leeds and Glastonbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton-based filmmaker Andi Jepson was one of the organisers of the event, forming Sonic Boom Music CIC – a not-for-profit alongside Burton-based musician Chris Baldwin.

BBC Radio 6 DJ Chis Hawkins hosting Sonic Boom Festival

Andi said: “The Market Place was now filled with a mix of fans of The K’s who had travelled to Burton from up and down the country.

Youngsters sat on their parents shoulders and mouthed the words to all the songs. Teenagers danced and smiled and filmed hundreds of clips of the brilliant crowd brought together by the love of new music.

“Hands in the air everywhere for a thrilling headline performance for a ‘small town’ crowd that will be remembered for a long time, and perhaps inspire the next generation of artists from Derbyshire.

“So, any requests for the headliners of Sonic Boom Festival 2025?”