Derbyshire Mum who’s blind takes on first skydive to raise money for Guide Dogs

A mother from Derbyshire, who’s registered blind, will be skydiving for the first time this weekend, to help raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Louann Kent, from Chaddesden, has Myopic degeneration, Glaucoma, and Cataracts, and lost her vision completely 15 years ago, aged 38.

Two years later, her son was born, and Louann wanted to be able to take him to places independently.

Guide dog owner Louann with her guide dog Ugo

She explains: “When I lost all my sight, I started to use my cane, but because I’ve not been blind all my life, I found this difficult.

“After my son was born, I really wanted to be able to walk him to school on my own.

“I contacted Guide Dogs and was partnered with Ugo, a Golden Retriever cross Labrador.

“Being partnered with Ugo has profoundly transformed my life.

“Navigating daily challenges became significantly easier and more manageable with Ugo by my side.

‘Without him, I would’ve never had the confidence to take my child to school every day and back.

“Ugo's presence ensures our safety and brings a sense of normality and joy to our routine.

“I saw the skydive ‘Blind Panic’ challenge on Facebook and thought it would be good to do.

“I’ve never done any fundraising before, but Guide Dogs is so important to me.”

Louann will be doing the skydive with one other guide dog owner on Saturday 27 July at Skydive Langar, Nottingham.

They’re part of a UK-wide group of over 100 people who are taking part in 12 different skydive events, which they’ve nicknamed ‘Blind Panic’.

The ‘Blind Panic’ team are hoping to collectively raise £100,000.

Louann also has hearing loss and will be jumping with a professional skydiver on the day.

Louann added: “I feel a little bit nervous, but I’m excited as well. It will just be something completely different - I like a challenge.

“I’ll take Ugo, my husband and my son, who will be cheering me on from the sidelines.

“Ugo won’t be worried – he’ll be enjoying exploring a new place.”

Claire Robotham, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, covering Derbyshire, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Louann and all the volunteers taking part in the Blind Panic challenge, helping to raise vital funds for our organisation.

“As a charity we rely almost entirely on donations and fundraising, so every penny she raises will help make a difference to people living with sight loss”.

To find out more about Blind Panic, visit: Blind Panic Skydive