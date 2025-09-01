Derbyshire mum loses three-and-a-half stone with Slimming World and now inspires others on Instagram and TikTok
Marissa has always loved to cook and is passionate about showing that with Slimming World, nothing is off the menu. She transforms everyday meals into Food Optimised favourites so that her family never misses out on the food they love.
From a classic weekly roast dinner complete with homemade Yorkshire puddings, to curries, tray bakes, burgers and even family pizza-making nights with her 3 year old, food remains at the heart of family life. Slimming World fits in perfectly, making sure nothing feels restricted or off-limits.
Her creativity in the kitchen doesn’t just stay at home. Marissa shares her food on Instagram and TikTok to inspire others, posting daily meals, recipe ideas and cooking videos to help members with their meal plans and goals. She loves showing that slimming down doesn’t mean missing out.
Activity has become a natural part of her everyday life too. From daily walks and weekend hikes to the non-stop energy of running around after her little one, Marissa has discovered the joy of Body Magic – Slimming World’s unique approach to getting active in ways that are realistic and enjoyable.
But for Marissa, the heart of her role is her members. “My members truly inspire me – their determination and achievements keep me going every single day,” she says. It’s that two-way support that makes Slimming World groups so special.
Alongside working four days a week in her job as a HR Administrator, Marissa finds that being a Slimming World Consultant fits perfectly around her day job, family and life. As a member herself, she knows just how much weight loss can mean – not only to an individual but to their whole family too.
Slimming World is always looking for passionate people, just like Marissa, who want to help others transform their lives. If you’ve ever thought about becoming a Consultant, why not come along to one of our no-pressure Opportunity Events?
You’ll discover how you can make a real difference in your community while fitting the role around your own life. If you want to find out more about our Opportunity Events, please contact Lizzy on 07743 661360
Marissa's groups run every Saturday morning at 7:30am and 9:00 at New Houghton Community Centre NG19 8TE. Contact Marissa on 07935741141