Derbyshire mum drops from dress size 22 to size 14 - losing an incredible 4 stone - after making lifestyle change

At 34, Heather Brownlee — a hardworking housekeeper and devoted mum of two from Matlock — decided it was time to take back control of her health. After years of feeling like “the big one” and struggling with energy, movement, and confidence, she re-joined Slimming World Matlock in July 2023, and everything changed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I first joined about 13 years ago, on and off,” Heather shares. “But this time, I was determined. I wanted to feel good for a holiday, and I was fed up with hating how I looked and how I felt.”

At her heaviest, Heather wore a dress size 22. Today, she proudly is a size 14 — having lost an incredible 4 stone 11lbs, including 10½ pounds in just one month. But the transformation goes far beyond the scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to sweat constantly at work, making beds and trying to keep up with colleagues. I had no energy, and my weight held me back from everything — seeing people, doing things I loved, even believing in myself.”

Heather Brownlee — a hardworking housekeeper and devoted mum of two from Matlock — decided it was time to take back control of her health. After years of feeling like “the big one” and struggling with energy, movement, and confidence, she re-joined Slimming World Matlock and everything changed.

Heather began making small, sustainable changes: swapping to low-fat options, cooking from scratch, and finding healthier alternatives to her favourite foods. She tackled her biggest challenge — evening comfort eating — with planning, group support, and a new mindset.

One of Heather’s biggest breakthroughs came from Slimming World’s flexible and family-friendly eating plan.

“I love that I can still eat real food,” Heather says. “I start my day with mixed berries and yogurt, enjoy stuffed mushrooms with butternut squash and garlic, and tuck into big salads with halloumi and sweet chilli sauce. It’s all about balance and finding what works for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan fits around my family and my lifestyle. I can still enjoy a meal out or takeaway. It’s not a diet — it’s a life plan I can stick to.”

Heather before losing 4stone 11lbs

Heather attends the Thursday 9am session at the Lime Tree conference room, run by Slimming World Consultant Denise.

Heather said: “The biggest surprise was the support. The group is so committed, and Denise is always knowledgeable, friendly and encouraging. My Slimming World family cheer me on in person and on our Facebook group chat — they’ve been a lifeline.”

Now, Heather walks regularly, challenges herself to climb hills, and hits the gym 3–5 times a week. “It’s helped my mental health and changed my body shape. I push myself harder every time.

“The friends I’ve made and the weekly sessions are part of my routine now. I couldn’t imagine life without them.”