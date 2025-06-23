Derbyshire MPs inaugurate new parliamentary group to protect Derwent Valley Mills

Front row L-R: Chris Blandford OBE, Wera Hobhouse MP, Jonathan Davies MP, Lord Wallace of Saltaire Back row L-R: Alison Smedley MBE UKNC, Lord Parkinson, John Whitby MP, Lisa Smart MP, Lloyd Hatton MP, Liz Saville Roberts MP

Jonathan Davies, MP for Mid Derbyshire and John Whitby, MP for Derby Dales, established an All-Party Parliamentary Group for UNESCO World Heritage Sites this month. The group was constituted, on the 10 June, in response to concerns designated sites in the UK could be dropped by the international body.

Endangered historic, culturally significant and nature-rich places around the world have a powerful new voice in this cross-party parliamentary group.

UNESCO – the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation – was founded following World War Two to promote and protect places of exceptional value. These include the Taj Mahal and the Galápagos Islands.

The 35 world heritage sites in the UK and British Overseas Territories include Durham Cathedral, Hadrian’s Wall and the Tower of London.

UNESCO stripped Liverpool of its world heritage status in 2021 following the loss of some of its historic docklands.

MPs have voiced fears other UK world heritage sites could face a similar fate due to unsympathetic development, climate change and flooding.

Jonathan Davies MP was elected the new parliamentary group’s chairman.

The Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, which crosses Mid Derbyshire and the Derbyshire Dales, was designated by UNESCO in 2001 for its eighteenth-century role in pioneering the modern factory system, its striking landscapes and buildings dating from the Industrial Revolution’s beginning.

Speaking at the group’s inaugural meeting, Jonathan Davies MP said:

“UNESCO World Heritage Sites articulate the pinnacle of human existence and the best of the natural world.

“However, some of the UK’s sites face challenges that risk them being delisted by UNESCO.

“The special reasons these sites were designated of global importance must be safeguarded for future generations. This group campaigns for that.”

The group’s parliamentarians also elected Conservative MP Danny Kruger, whose constituency includes Stonehenge, as a vice-chairman. Former heritage minister Lord Parkinson has also joined the group.

World Heritage UK, which represents world heritage sites in the UK and its overseas territories, is supporting the group.

Its president, Chris Blandford OBE, welcomed the collaboration. He said:

“World heritage sites are globally significant places – the best of the best of our cultural and natural heritage inheritance.

“They can contribute to government objectives for growth, tourism, wellbeing, regeneration, education and sustainability. However, their potential is often unfulfilled.

“We are glad to support the group to advocate for world heritage sites, so these special places can maximise their tangible benefits for local communities and future generations.”

John Whitby MP said:

“I’m delighted to be part of this important parliamentary group.

“The Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site (DVMWHS) is central to our local history and culture, and I will continue advocating for the changes needed to ensure its value is fully recognised and its designation protected.

“I also want to use this group to pay tribute to the wonderful grassroots organisations who support this special site, as well as the tireless work of the DVMWHS management team.

“In times of rising conflict and global instability, the principle of peace through global cooperation, which lies at the heart of UNESCO, is more pertinent than ever before.”