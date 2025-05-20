Derbyshire MP and Historic Buildings Trust launch petition to save Grade I listed Wingfield Manor

Amber Valley MP, Linsey Farnsworth, and heritage campaigners, the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT), are asking members of the public to sign a petition urging the Government to take action to secure the future of Wingfield Manor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magnificent ruins of this Grade 1 listed manor sit on a hill, overlooking beautiful Amber Valley countryside.

As hidden gems go, you’d be hard pressed to find one as impressive or as historically significant as Wingfield Manor. Built in the 15th Century, it is a striking example of a late medieval mansion, said to have inspired Hampton Court Palace, and it boasts a rich, storied history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manor’s most famous resident was undoubtedly Mary, Queen of Scots. She was kept as a prisoner here on two separate occasions and it is believed that Wingfield Manor played a part in the infamous Babington Plot.

Linsey Farnsworth, MP with local historians, Peter Milner and Nigel Hunt of Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust

Over the years it has also been a battleground, during the English Civil War; a strategic munitions store, during World War II; and, it was even home to one of the country’s first flushing toilets.

Despite its significance, the Manor is currently closed to the public due to its deteriorating condition. While the ruins are in private ownership, they are a scheduled monument, on which the government of 1960 placed a guardianship order.

English Heritage has been responsible for the site’s upkeep, but the costs involved in making it accessible to the public have proved prohibitive. It is now listed on Historic England’sHeritage at RiskRegister due to its deteriorating condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manor has been passed down through generations and its current owner has now decided it is time to move on and sell this historic monument.

SAVE WINGFIELD MANOR

Both Linsey Farnsworth, MP, and the Trustees of the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They are calling on members of the public to add their names to a petition, asking the government to recognise the importance of Wingfield Manor and to take steps to ensure it is made once more accessible to the public, and available for everyone to enjoy.

The petition will be available to sign in a number of venues until June 30 after which it will be presented in parliament by Ms Farnsworth.

Linsey Farnsworth said: “Wingfield Manor is a unique and irreplaceable part of Amber Valley’s heritage and our nation’s story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This magnificent building, with its long and fascinating history, stands at a crossroads. It could be allowed to continue in its decline until we lose it forever. However, we are fighting to see that it is saved. This would not only safeguard an important historical site but also create opportunities for education tourism and community engagement in Amber Valley.”

Barry Joyce, the vice-chair of Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT), said: The petition provides an opportunity for the people of Derbyshire to express their affection and concern for this great monument: Also their hopes for it to be purchased for the nation and once again opened to the public.

Residents are encouraged to sign and share the petition to show their support for saving this important local landmark and part of our nation’s history.

Supporters can sign the petition at Wingfield Station, Alfreton House Tea Rooms, The Moot Bar in Alfreton and Amber Valley Borough Council reception in Ripley.