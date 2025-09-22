Derbyshire mountaineer resumes Himalayan explorations

Renowned Derbyshire mountaineer Mick Fowler has set off on his latest exploratory expedition to the Himalayas.

After last year’s successful first ascent in the region, Fowler and his climbing partner Victor Saunders have set their sights on another remote objective. Supported by Berghaus, the veteran climbers will be using the latest kit from the brand’s latest Extrem range and will return to the UK in mid-October.

Mick Fowler, 69 and from Matlock, first climbed with Victor Saunders in the 1980s and achieved success in the Himalaya which culminated in the first ascent of the Golden Pillar of Spantik (Pakistan) in 1987.

After an extended break, they reunited in 2016 and returned to the Himalaya for a first ascent of the north face of Sersank, and had planned more expeditions before Fowler’s cancer diagnosis delayed them. Following successful treatment, Fowler returned to fitness and expeditions, and continues to climb in the greater ranges while using a colostomy bag and outdoor gear that has been adapted for his specific requirements by Berghaus.

Mick Fowler and Victor Saunders on the summit of Yawash Sar in 2024

In 2024, Fowler and Saunders made the first ascent of Yawash Sar in the Karakoram, by the north west face.

Mick Fowler comments: “As usual, Victor and I are full of anticipation at the prospect of exploring a remote area and tackling an appealing objective. Over the last few years, we have discovered that we enjoy each other’s company and we make a pretty good climbing team too. Another adventure awaits!”