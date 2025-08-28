Derbyshire man wins luxury Ibiza retreat thanks to Everyone Active

Ibiza Retreats getaway winner, Matt Stretton at Green Bank Leisure Centre.

Matt Stretton, 42, from South Derbyshire, has won an exclusive getaway thanks to Everyone Active - the award-winning operator managing leisure centres in the area in partnership with South Derbyshire District Council.

A member at Green Bank Leisure Centre for over two years, Matt, visits the gym two or three mornings a week before work. The busy dad of four is also at the centre bringing his children to weekly swimming lessons. They also enjoy family swim sessions together. He won the competition in a prize draw as a regular user of one of more than 60 leisure centres in Everyone Active’s East Region.

The Ibiza Retreats escape reflects Everyone Active’s commitment to holistic health and wellness. This year, the company launched YOU+ as a revolutionary new fitness concept.

The innovative membership provides users with a personalised blueprint for whole body health and longevity through six intertwined pillars. These encompass movement and traditional elements of exercise and fitness, alongside sleep, recovery, nutrition, social wellness and brain health, which contribute to all aspects of health and wellness.

YOU+ members at Green Bank Leisure Centre receive full access to the gym, pool and group exercise classes as well as personalised coaching under the six pillars, alongside the centre’s sauna, yoga sessions, 24/7 telephone access to a private GP, Everyone On Demand virtual classes, two guest passes every month, discounts on 120 high street and online brands and 14-day priority booking to ensure they are able to prioritise whole-body health and wellbeing.

Ibiza Retreats offers world-class retreats which focus on holistic wellness. Matt, one of six winners, will enjoy daily fitness sessions, yoga and breathwork, guided hikes, sea swimming, beachtime, paddleboarding and nutritious, wholesome meals.

Matt said: “We’re looking forward to getting away. This will be relaxing in itself! I’m also looking forward to picking up some tips and new ways of thinking from the instructors on the retreat, which I can then implement into family life when I’m back home.”

Nick Fearnett, South Derbyshire contract manager said: “The Green Bank Leisure Centre team promotes a community atmosphere and I know everyone is keen for Matt to share his experiences of the retreat on his return. YOU+ is a whole new way of thinking, helping members prioritise their health and wellness.”