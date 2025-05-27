Derbyshire man celebrates shortlisting at the Stars of Social Care Awards

Conifers, part of the Cygnet Social Care division

A Derbyshire man who works at a care home for adults with learning disabilities has been shortlisted at the Stars of Social Care Awards.

Guy Churchill, a member of the administration team at Conifers in Borrowash, Derby, is a finalist in The Awesome Ancillary Worker Award.

This category recognises those in essential support roles, such as administration, housekeeping and maintenance, who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of residents.

Guy commented: “I consider it a great privilege to be nominated. I love my job! I get to work with fabulous people who are committed to making a difference in the lives of those we support.

Guy Churchill

“Watching the growth and development of both residents and staff through Cygnet Social Care’s values is incredibly fulfilling. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Conifers, part of the Cygnet Social Care division, is a specialist residential home providing outcome focused care for adults with a primary diagnosis of profound to moderate learning disability and autism with associated complex needs.

In addition to Guy’s achievement, Cygnet Social Care has been shortlisted in the Complex Care Award category, recognising organisations that deliver outstanding care to individuals with complex health needs.

Gareth Williams, CEO of Cygnet Social Care, said: “I am incredibly proud of our colleagues at Cygnet Social Care for being recognised at the Stars of Social Care Awards. These nominations reflect the remarkable dedication, skill and compassion that our teams demonstrate every single day.

“From frontline care to ancillary support, each individual plays a vital role in improving lives. Being shortlisted is not only a personal achievement for Guy and the wider Social Care division, it is a testament to the culture of excellence and commitment that runs through Cygnet Social Care as a whole.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 21 June.