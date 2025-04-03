Derbyshire man bags £258k supercar and cash prize in life-changing competition win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire man has won the ultimate prize - a supercar and cash bonus worth a combined £258,000 - in an online competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Srinivasa Prasad, from Derby, scooped the Lamborghini Urus SE worth £208,000 alongside a £50,000 prize in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.

“I’m feeling great, but still in shock,” Srinivasa said. “I’ve played BOTB for a few years, come close before, and was confident one day I might win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushing home from work following a call from his wife, the 43-year-old aerospace worker was greeted by BOTB presenter Sean Hall, who was waiting outside with his new luxury SUV parked nearby.

BOTB winner Srinivasa Prasad

“This is really amazing,” he said. “I really like Lamborghinis and I've been waiting to see this car for a long time.”

The Lamborghini Urus SE, a hybrid powerhouse, boasts blistering speed, unique driving modes, and cutting-edge dynamics – making it one of the most exciting SUVs on the market.

Srinivasa’s son is just as thrilled about the win. “My son loves Lamborghinis. When we go for a drive and see one, he goes even crazier about them than me!” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the surprises didn’t stop there. As Srinivasa explored his new car, Sean opened the boot to reveal the £50,000 cash prize hidden inside.

“This will help us a lot,” he said. “I have a few plans for the money, including helping my family and planning for the future. First, though, I think we’ll book a holiday this summer.”

Despite his love for Lamborghinis, Srinivasa said he was considering taking the cash alternative instead, to help him pursue his interests in carpentry and art.

Sean said: “The Urus SE is an absolute beast of a car. It’s got the looks, the power, and now the hybrid technology to make it even more incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing Srinivasa’s reaction to the car and the cash was priceless. I’m sure he and his family will be celebrating in style.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £88.9m-worth of cars so far.

To see Srinivasa’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com.