Derbyshire library users encouraged to get ready for system switchover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire library users are being encouraged to find out more about the implementation of a new system which will temporarily affect some of the services they can use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Library Management System (LMS) will be introduced in February by Derbyshire County Council and will replace the current system being used at all libraries across the county.

It will modernise how Derbyshire libraries work day-to-day and be more cost-effective and efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work starts on the implementation of the switchover on 6 February and all county council library users will be affected as they will be unable to access some of the services and resources they normally use for up to one week.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The switchover will happen on a rolling programme between 11-14 February, with a number of libraries coming back online each day from the 11th. The work is scheduled to be completed by 14 February when all customers will be able to access the full range of services.

The Library Management System plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth running of the library service and manages the account details and loan history of all library users as well as helping staff to manage the collection of books and other resources across its network of 43 county-run libraries. The two community-managed libraries at Tideswell and Woodville will also move to the new system.

In the lead up to the switchover, all library members are being encouraged to check their membership details are up to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Leadership, Culture, Tourism and Climate Change Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “We want to continue delivering a modern, user-friendly library service of the highest quality to all our customers and the implementation of the new library management system plays a key part in this.

“It will undoubtedly enhance the service and ensure it is as efficient and effective as it can be for customers and staff.

“To ensure library users have as little disruption as possible to the services they use, we’re asking them to check their membership details are up to date before 6 February so they don’t lose access when the new system comes online. It only takes a few minutes.”

During the update customers will still be able to borrow and return books at a library during opening hours as staff will be using a temporary offline system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, until the new system goes live, staff will be unable to:

· change a customer’s account details

· take payments for lost or damaged items

· search the catalogue for stock

· view, place or modify reservations

· receive new stock.

People will still be able to join a library by visiting any county library during opening hours but online registration will be unavailable.

To accommodate the system downtime, items borrowed from this week (starting Monday 13 January) will be issued until Monday 3 March. From Tuesday 11 February issues will revert to a three-week loan period.

People using e-books, e-audio, e-magazines and e-newspapers (Borrowbox, uLibrary, Libby and Pressreader) will still have access to these services if they are already signed in before the switchover, so they are being encouraged to sign in and stay signed in before 6 February to ensure continued access. While the system is being switched however, they won’t be able to log in to any of the e-resources that need new authentication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers will still be able to use the self-service kiosks to check books in and out, although they won’t have access to their account details and won’t be able to make any payments.

The PC booking software will be in offline mode but those who have used library computers before will still be able to do so although new users will need help from library staff.

More details about the switchover, including information about stock ordering and reservations can be found on the council’s website at Library System Update.

Anyone with queries about the switchover can:

· email: [email protected] or call: 01629 533444