Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance receives donation from the King William Milford
Dave Sutton, Landlord of the King William presented Richard Fletcher, Derbyshire Volunteer Community Representatives for DLRAA, with the money at the Pub in Milford on one of their Quiz Nights.
They decided they would support the DLRAA throughout this year and raise money during their quiz nights held every Wednesday starting at 8.00pm.
Richard said: “I was delighted to be presented with the cheque from Dave and the King William Pub Regulars. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding, therefore support from groups like this really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives. We would like to thank all the staff and customers for the generosity and fantastic support they have given."