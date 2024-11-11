Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance receives donation from the King William Milford

On Wednesday 6th November, The King William Pub donated £1765.00 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

Richard said: “I was delighted to be presented with the cheque from Dave and the King William Pub Regulars. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding, therefore support from groups like this really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives. We would like to thank all the staff and customers for the generosity and fantastic support they have given."