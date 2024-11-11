On Saturday 9th November 2024 Andy & Nikki Fearnley donated £736.31 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA)

Andy & Nikki presented Richard & Grace Fletcher, Volunteer Derbyshire Community Representatives for DLRAA, with the money at their house in Belper.

They decided they would support the DLRAA in a very unique way, to decorate their front garden for Halloween and ask passers-by to make a donation. John May has done us proud over the years and we continue the event now in its 14th year. Andy & Nikki invited Richard and friends to the event and they helped with the setup, bucket collection and the night's activities.

Richard said: “We were delighted to be presented with the money by Andy & Nikki. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding.

"Therefore, support from people such as Andy & Nikki really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives.

"We also would like to thank Andy & Nikki’s Neighbours for allowing us to take over quite a few of their front gardens; and our fantastic friends for their amazing support and attendance on the evening, Emma & Jen`s Super Whippy Ice Creams, the Belper Fire Service, Bev & Mike from the Derbyshire Constabulary's Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Hungry Hut team and to Alan Taylor from Music Memories for performing special Halloween Songs throughout the night.

"A huge thank you to Morrisons Belper and to the people and business who donated the sweets for the evening and Amberon Ltd for providing all the traffic management solutions and Lee Penson from Lockwood Haulage Group Ltd for providing a truck for the band, who were extremely grateful."

Andy & Nikki would also like to personally thank all their friends & family, all the people who donated and supported this event, all the amazing residents on Pottery Close that made this event possible and for Skanska who allowed Andy the time off to put this whole event together.

We are already planning for next year’s event, please come and support this amazing evening at 6 Pottery Close, Belper, it will be Halloween Spookdracular fun for all the family & fiends. If you or a business would like to join us at the event, please email me at [email protected], as we celebrate our 15th Year.

When you’re fighting for your life, every second counts. For us, this makes every mission critical. DLRAA was formed in 2008, every day of the year your local air ambulance is helping save lives. Our critical care paramedics, trauma doctors and pilots fly an average of ten rescue missions a day – from medical emergencies to road traffic collisions, to sports injuries, to industrial accidents. Our rapid response gives people the very best chance of survival and recovery. But we couldn’t do this without people like you. We rely entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 we need to fund each rescue mission.