Derbyshire Junior School receives support from Amazon

A junior school in South Derbyshire has received a donation of over £1,000 worth of learning resources from a nearby business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation was made to Newhall Junior School, part of the Lionheart Educational Trust and situated near to Swadlincote. The school provides an education where children can flourish by exploring a rich, broad curriculum and range of life experiences.

The donation, which included learning resources, learning games and educational books, was made by the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coalville.

Clare Weaver from Newhall Junior School said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amazon team supported Newhall Junior School with new learning resources

“On behalf of all the pupils and staff, we would like to say thank you to the Amazon team for this donation. It will go towards items that will provide a significant boost to the well-being and development of all our pupils.”

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, Site Leader at Amazon in Coalville, added:

“At Amazon, we’re committed to supporting the development of young minds across our community and we hope the pupils enjoy their new resources and books.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhall Junior School pupils playing with dominos

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.