Derbyshire households set to benefit from retrofit partnership

Households across the East Midlands, which have installed renewable technologies or had their homes retrofitted, but are still experiencing high bills, will form part of a crucial new project between community charity, Groundwork and Cadent Foundation.

The pilot is due to begin in August, where properties will be nominated by housing associations and local authorities to receive tailored support from Groundwork’s Green Doctors.

It follows a significant knowledge gap identified by Groundwork regarding the correct use of newly installed technologies. The Green Doctors will work with each household, ensuring everyone fully understands how to work the technology and explain new ways to heat homes efficiently.

The properties subject to the new service will be based across part of Groundwork’s Five Counties region: Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Findings from the project will be analysed by Groundwork, leading to a knowledge transfer to other parts of the country as well as the creation of fact sheets for customers to be used by other Trusts.

Darryl Plummer, Programmes Director at Groundwork Five Counties, said: “Our Green Doctors regularly find that many households who are considering new technologies such as solar panels or heat pumps, aren’t sure if it’s right for them, or how to work it most efficiently. We are here to give impartial advice so households can make an informed decision.

“If a household already has retrofit technology installed, we can give them all the advice they need to be confident in their usage. This also includes looking at the best tariffs, and bespoke advice on specifics such as selling generated energy back to the grid.

“This is a much-needed service as so much misinformation does the rounds, which is greatly affecting the rate at which retrofit technologies are being installed.”

The project is possible thanks to a £51,000 grant from Cadent Foundation and is part of the wider Stay Warm, Stay Well programme that provides help for vulnerable households who are struggling with their energy bills, with Groundwork Green Doctors – energy efficiency advisors – visiting homes and offering practical guidance on energy saving, including behaviour change tips, as well as referrals to other local support services, including debt advice and food banks.

Funded by the Cadent Foundation and led in partnership by Groundwork, the programme will invest £6m and support 14,500 households in communities across England.

It is the latest initiative from Cadent Foundation which looks at supporting households retrofit energy efficiency measures into their homes, following a successful project with Nottingham Energy Partnership earlier this year.

Ranjit Blythe, Managing Director of Cadent Foundation, said: “Retrofitting homes is important as we look to build towards a net zero future, however, there are many obstacles facing households struggling to pay their energy bill - even once new measures are installed. When properties are retrofitted with energy efficient technologies, achieving a long-term positive impact is reliant on users being able to operate them effectively. This is why we feel it’s important to support Groundwork’s mission to ensure that those who have started their journey with retrofitting their homes have the knowledge to see a reduction in their energy bills.”