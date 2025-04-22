Derbyshire housebuilder makes Easter donation to local foodbank

Easter Egg Collection

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East Midlands has celebrated Easter by donating almost 80 chocolate eggs to a local foodbank.

In the run up to Easter, the housebuilder held a collection amongst the staff at its head office in Castle Donington and was able to donate a total of 78 eggs to Long Eaton and Sawley Foodbank.

Long Eaton and Sawley Foodbank was founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the local area. They have a team of experienced volunteers who give up their spare time to serve the community.

A representative for Long Eaton and Sawley Foodbank said: “The foodbank provides emergency food parcels to people in need who are referred by local agencies, support groups, schools, GPs, etc. We support lots of families who have children. These families would be unable to purchase Easter eggs, and the children would go without. We give out donated Easter eggs to bring a little joy to people that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford one. Donated Easter eggs would be greatly appreciated so we can help to make a difference.”

Karl Edwards, Operations Director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We are proud to have made this special Easter donation to Long Eaton and Sawley Foodbank, to help support the amazing work their dedicated volunteers do in the community.

“At Allison Homes, supporting our local community is of the upmost importance so we look forward to finding further opportunities to do so going forward.”

To find out more about Long Eaton and Swaley Foodbank, visit https://longeatonsawley.foodbank.org.uk/.

Allison Homes East Midlands is a newly established region for the housebuilder. To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.