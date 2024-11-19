Derbyshire homebuilder’s gardens given wildlife-friendly accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has received accreditation from the RSPB for the wildlife-friendly gardens at its Bluebell Meadows development in Inkersall.

As part of its corporate partnership, the housebuilder has created gardens in line with RSPB guidance, in a bid to create a welcoming space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Nature on Your Doorstep is sponsored by the homebuilder, which is supporting the RSPB to get gardens, balconies and other outdoor spaces blooming and buzzing with life.

To achieve such recognition, the gardens must include a variety of habitat features that support and provide opportunities for wildlife.

At Bluebell Meadows, this included the installation of a wildlife pond, hedgehog home, wildflower meadow, bee, bird and bat boxes, dead wood feature, bird feeding station, herb garden and water butt as well as tree, shrub and herbaceous planting from the RSPB wildlife-friendly garden approved list.

The certified garden belongs to the developer’s Holden and Henley style show homes at the development. Each of these show homes are available for house hunters to tour and view the nature-friendly features in place.

Alongside the accredited garden, Bluebell Meadows recently won ‘Sales Arena of the Year’ in a regional competition certified by parent company, Barratt Developments.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “With support from our longstanding partner, the RSPB, we're working to create nature rich developments.

“We look forward to seeing our new gardens flourish with wildlife, and visitors to our Bluebell Meadows development can explore them and gather valuable insights for their own gardens.”

David Wilson Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and together they are working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

Bluebell Meadows offers a wide selection of traditionally built three, four and five bedroom homes.

Located on the edge of the vibrant market town of Chesterfield, Bluebell Meadows is ideally situated, surrounded by parkland and rolling countryside with schooling options also nearby.

For further details on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 03301 735 532 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.