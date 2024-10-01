Derbyshire homebuilder prepares students for the working world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes has conducted a series of mock job interviews for the students at Springwell Community College in Chesterfield.

The interview day organised by the college was designed to give pupils an insight into the real-world mechanics of applying for a job in a stress-free, constructive environment.

Simone Roberts, Sales Manager and Stewart Thomson, Land Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, conducted several interviews with the Year 10 students, offering their knowledge and drawing from years of experience to give useful feedback.

When asked about the mock interviews, Simone said: “It was a great experience speaking with pupils at Springwell Community College. Job interviews can be very stressful, especially if you are not used to them, but everyone did an amazing job and were engaged and receptive to the feedback I had.”

Helen Cheetham, Library Manager at Springwell Community College, said: “We are extremely grateful to employers who give up their valuable time to support our students and make events like this a success. Some excellent feedback was given to our students which will help them to improve their paperwork, technique and chances for when they have to go out and do this for real.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We were proud to take part in Springwell Community Colleges’ mock interview day, and we hope everyone involved took something away from the experience.

“As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support every community in which we operate, and by passing down our knowledge to the next generation, we hope to give them the best start possible to their working life.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is currently close to the school at its developments The Spires and Bluebell Meadows.