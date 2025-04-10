Derbyshire holiday let owners celebrated in national awards programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local holiday home owners, Jamie and Angela Adams, are celebrating after being recognised in a national awards scheme that showcases exceptional holiday let owners.

The owners of The Croft, located in Hollington, near Ashbourne in Derbyshire, were named winners in the awards programme by Sykes Holiday Cottages following outstanding guest feedback.

Jamie and Angela have been welcoming holidaymakers to their one-bedroom cottage for several years. Set on a smallholding redeveloped by Jamie and his family after his retirement, the cottage boasts a peaceful village location with breathtaking countryside views, offering a truly relaxing escape in the Peak District.

The Croft is regularly praised for its warm welcome, tranquil setting, and thoughtful touches, including a homemade lemon drizzle cake, welcome pack, and dog treats upon arrival. With private fields for dog walking and a much-loved village pub just a short stroll away, it’s a firm favourite among couples and pet owners seeking a restful rural retreat.

The Sykes Stars programme – now in its third year - aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests over the last 12 months.

Jamie and Angela were one of only 33 holiday let owners to be awarded three Perfect 10 certificates from Sykes in the last year, making them a Sykes Star. To receive a Perfect 10 certificate, owners must have at least six reviews from guests each quarter giving them 100% feedback.

To view the full list of Sykes Stars for 2025, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-stars/

Jamie Adams, owner of The Croft, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this recognition – it really is a team effort and it means a lot to know our guests have enjoyed staying with us.

“We feel incredibly lucky to welcome guests to The Croft and love seeing how much they enjoy the space we’ve created. It’s the little things - thoughtful touches, friendly interactions and simply giving people the chance to unwind - that make a stay truly memorable.”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love celebrating the incredible variety of holiday lets across the UK, and our Sykes Stars represent some of the very best of what’s on offer.

“It’s a privilege to recognise owners like Jamie and Angela who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests. Our winners play a vital role in shaping the UK holiday let market, especially as demand for unique, high-quality stays continues to grow. With Derbyshire remaining a top choice for staycations, we’re excited to see how they continue to set new standards and inspire others in the industry.”