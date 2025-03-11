Derbyshire heritage group urge MP to raise plight of Wingfield Manor in parliament

A Derbyshire heritage group batting to save Grade I listed Wingfield Manor from total ruin is pushing for its plight to be raised in Parliament.

The manor – deserted since the 1770s – is closed to the public and crumbling, fallen stone from its now mostly open roofs can be seen lying around the site as a reminder of just how bad its condition is.

At one time the former mansion was listed in tourist guidebooks along with the likes of Chatsworth House and various legends are attached to the South Wingfield treasure – it even features in Sons and Lovers by DH Lawrence by virtue of accounts that Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned there.

The manor is currently owned by Sam Critchlow, who lives in a section which was adapted for use as a farmhouse. Mr Critchlow inherited the manor from his family who owned the land on which it sits.

Barry Joyce, a trustee at Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, describes the state of the manor as “appalling irony”

However English Heritage has responsibility for the site by virtue of a legacy “guardianship order” which was placed on it by the Government’s former the Ministry of Works in 1960.

The rationale behind the 1960s order was that the Critchlows were not caring properly for the monument. However its state of repair under the care of English Heritage is something Barry Joyce, a trustee at Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, described as an “appalling irony”.

Barry began investigating the manor after the completion of the trust’s £1.7 million restoration of nearby Wingfield Station last year. He said: “Everyone was delighted but people started contacting us saying ‘what are you going to do about Wingfield Manor?’ But it’s a rather different scale problem.”

He was given a guided tour of the now closed-off site – where fallen stone pushed out of its roofless walls in frosty weather can be seen lying around – by English Heritage. He said: “English Heritage has a duty to maintain it so that bits of stone don’t drop off and they’ve not been doing it.” However, it is understood English Heritage have no plans for restoration work at Wingfield Manor at this time.

Barry said: “The manor is in such a dangerous condition that public access is no longer allowed because English Heritage is not caring for it – the very reason the owner had a guardianship order slapped on his property in 1960.

“If you read any guidebook written before 1940 Wingfield Manor is up there with Haddon Hall, Chatsworth and Hardwick Hall. They were the key tourist sites and it’s so sad that the public can’t access it."

Members of DHBT are fighting to see Wingfield Manor protected from further ruin and are urging Amber Valley MP to raise the issue in parliament. It is understood Mr Critchlow is considering selling the manor. However the guardianship order would remain on the property and English Heritage would remain responsible for its care.

Mr Critchlow has not responded to a request or a comment by Derbyshire Times however he told the Guardian newspaper “No reasonable offer refused, that’s it. Up to now I haven’t had an offer because it’s not really for sale”.

Speaking about the possibility of the site being sold, Barry said: “That rang alarm bells for me because I can just imagine someone buying it as a kind of hobby. Rich people buy places unseen just on a whim and it’s a disaster. So, we’re hoping to ring some alarms bells about this.

"If it was given to us we would most probably accept it and get the funds from various sources to carry out the essential consolidation and repairs and then we would have to set up something else to operate it as a visitor site – but I wouldn’t even be able to guess how much it would cost.

"Some bits are in reasonable repair – there’s a wonderful building called the barn which isn’t a barn as it has first a second-floor windows and had restoration work completed around 20 years ago.

"The undercroft is in a great state of repair because it’s a vaulted stone roof but (the manor) is built from grit stone and apart from those two buildings it’s roofless, so water gets into the head of the walls and with frost action bits of stone fall off and that will accelerate.”

A spokesperson for English Heritage said: “Wingfield Manor is significant as a late-medieval aristocratic house surviving in England. It has long been largely ruined and roofless and modern agricultural use has concealed parts of the historic complex.

“The two edges of the site are in the guardianship of the state and managed by English Heritage while the central section remains in private ownership. With it being originally conceived and built as a whole, this makes it a relatively complicated site on a number of levels, not least in terms of maintenance and conservation. We have previously discussed options for reuniting the site as a whole with the owner, but unfortunately we were not able to arrive at a consensus.

“Since English Heritage became a charity, we have spent more than £100,000 on repairs and maintenance work and we are developing a full conservation project for those elements of the site in our care. However, there are major challenges and costs involved with securing its future.”

Linsey Farnsworth, MP for Amber Valley, said: “I have met with members of Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust and share their passion to preserve this unique and beautiful piece of Amber Valley history. We all agree the Manor should be protected as it is an important part of our heritage, rich in historical significance. We should do all we can to protect it so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come. Out of respect to the owner, Mr Critchlow, my next step will be to speak to him.”