Derbyshire heritage charity expands buildings at risk project to Derby City

DHBT's 'Buildings at Risk' volunteers surveying Grade II listed buildings in South Wingfield.

Following the success of its pilot phase in Amber Valley, the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) is expanding its innovative Buildings at Risk (B@R) survey to Derby City, thanks to a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project, which enlists local volunteers to help safeguard historic buildings, will officially launch in Derby with two public information sessions this April.

Public Launch Events in Derby

The DHBT is inviting anyone interested in Derby’s heritage to attend one of two public information sessions:

One of DHBT's volunteers surveying a Grade II listed building using the B@R app.

• Wednesday 2nd April, 3-5pm – The Old Bell Ballroom, Sadler Gate

• Thursday 3rd April, 6.30-8.30pm – University of Derby Enterprise Centre

These events will introduce attendees to the B@R app, a pioneering digital tool that allows volunteers to record and monitor the condition of Derby’s Grade II listed buildings. The app uses a colour-coded system to categorise buildings by their state of repair, creating an invaluable resource for conservation efforts. Volunteers will receive hands-on training and support from the DHBT team, making it easy for anyone to get involved—no prior experience required. Those interested in attending should visit the ‘What’s On’ section of the DHBT website to book a free ticket.

Building on Success

The B@R project was first launched in Belper in autumn 2024, and since then, dedicated volunteers have surveyed more than 500 Grade II listed buildings. With its expansion to Derby City, the project aims to recruit even more local people who share a passion for heritage and want to help protect the region’s architectural history.

Anna Cluley, DHBT’s Heritage Development Officer and project coordinator, is enthusiastic about the next phase:

“We’ve been delighted by the response to our Buildings at Risk project in Amber Valley and are incredibly grateful to our volunteers. Now, we’re excited to bring the survey to Derby City and engage even more people in preserving their local heritage. Volunteering is flexible—you can do it in your own time and at your own pace—making it a perfect opportunity for anyone who enjoys history or exploring their local area.”

Strengthening Community Partnerships

DHBT is working in partnership with Derby City Council, as well as developing close links with local universities and community groups to ensure as many people as possible can take part in this initiative. This collaborative approach not only helps identify at-risk buildings but also encourages people to connect with their local history in new and meaningful ways.

Looking Ahead

After Derby City, DHBT plans to expand the project to other areas of Derbyshire. Those interested in getting involved—whether or not their area is currently being surveyed—are encouraged to register their interest by emailing: [email protected].

Find Out More

For further details on the project, visit www.derbyshirehistoricbuildingstrust.org.uk or follow @dhbtrust on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

It is with thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players that this project has been made possible.