Derbyshire Fire and Rescue selects Prevent + Protect for Hydrants Management
Infographics UK Ltd is delighted to announce that Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) is the latest client to go live with the Prevent + Protect (P+P) platform for Hydrants from Infographics.
Derbyshire’s project focuses on the Hydrant Management module, part of the broader P+P solution that covers job types and functionality relevant to prevention, protection and operational risk activities.
Kevin Page, Fleet and Equipment Group Manager at DFRS, said:
“With our existing hydrant management system nearing ‘end of life’, we needed to procure a new system to help us manage our hydrants and support in the planning and tracking of jobs, defects, orders, inspections and repairs.
“We have worked closely with colleagues from Infographics to introduce a new hydrant system that meets all our requirements to ensure we can continue to provide an efficient and effective emergency service to the communities of Derbyshire.”
P+P is provided as a specialist Fire Service Configurable Off The Shelf (COTS) solution delivered via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and hosted in Microsoft Azure Cloud.
With the new solution, DFRS can efficiently manage hydrants using P+P’s specialist platform – including jobs, defects, orders, inspections, repairs and schemes.
Russell Wood, Commercial Manager at Infographics, said:
”The Derbyshire FRS hydrants management deal cements our Prevent + Protect software suite’s position as a leading solution in the UK fire and rescue sector across prevention, protection and hydrant management.
“The combination of its Cloud-based delivery, integration with Microsoft Azure services and Microsoft 365, and ‘out of the box’ configurable platform, App, and web technologies, is helping the UK fire and rescue sector achieve its digital transformation goals.”
Secure single sign-on using Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory) integration ensures users can be automatically logged in using their standard corporate Microsoft credentials and multi-factor authentication (MFA) policies. Prevent + Protect is complementary to the FireWatch solution suite, used for fire and rescue service management, developed by the specialist software manufacturer and Microsoft technology experts Infographics UK Ltd.
