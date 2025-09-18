Derbyshire family run ultra marathon to raise funds for dad left paralysed after hiking accident

Dave Palmer with family and friends who completed the 'Run For Dave' ultra-marathon to Horatio's Garden Sheffield & East

A family from Glossop in Derbyshire have raised over £30k in donations after running an ultra-marathon distance, (47km, with an elevation of 1035m) across the Peak District, from their family home to Horatio’s Garden Sheffield & East at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, in honour of their dad, who suffered a spinal cord injury earlier this year.

Dave Palmer (64), who was a keen and experienced mountaineer, fell while scrambling on Tryfan in Snowdonia earlier this year, breaking his neck and leaving him paralysed from the chest down. Initially treated in intensive care in Liverpool, Dave has been undergoing rehabilitation at Sheffield’s Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre since June.

The accident has turned the Palmer family’s life upside down - from Dave and his wife Lins leading an active life after taking early retirement, to needing to sell their home in order to live somewhere where they can accommodate Dave’s wheelchair and future needs.

While thinking of a way to raise funds for their dad’s ongoing care, the family decided to run the 29 miles from their family home in Glossop to Horatio’s Garden Sheffield & East, an extraordinary charity garden at the spinal centre where Dave is now rehabilitating, that has been the family's sanctuary throughout. They also chose to support the two charities that have supported them and their Dad throughout - Horatio’s Garden and Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

While Lins (60) is a keen runner, daughters Tessa (26) and Jasmine (24) are self-proclaimed non-runners. However, with only 14 weeks to train, the family used their dad’s old Ordnance Survey maps to plot a route and rallied 20 friends to join them on the day, calling the run ‘Every Step For Dave’. Friends and family came together to support along the way, setting up aid stations with snacks, physio and even live entertainment to give them all a much needed boost.

To make the run even more special, Dave surprised his family at the mid-way point, despite having been very unwell in the week before the run. Tessa said: “I was about 5k away from the half way point and in a bad way, [my sister] Jazz was behind me crying in pain and I got a text to say Dad was on his way to the station. It really gave us both the boost we needed. He was also in the garden at the end point cheering everyone over the finish line and even gave a speech to all the participants and supporters.”

The family’s efforts have already raised over £30k in vital funds for Horatio’s Garden, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, and for future home adaptations to help Dave live as independently as possible. Their goal is to raise £100k to be split between the three causes.

Tessa says: “We really wanted to support Horatio’s Garden because ever since Dad was transferred to Sheffield, the garden has been the best thing about this awful experience. It was one of the first places we went as a family and it’s been Dad’s goal to get strong enough to go out there from the ward - something he’s now done, even taking part in art classes and doing some pruning. He’s such an outdoor man that it was great for him to be able to go out and do something ‘normal’ like gardening, that made him feel like he could do that when he goes home too.

Tessa Palmer and Dad Dave on the Run For Dave ultramarathon

For us as a family, the garden has been the only place where we can kind of forget what’s going on and feel ‘normal’.”

To donate to the Palmer’s fundraiser please visit: www.gofundme.com/f/every-step-for-dave

Horatio's Garden Sheffield & East is one of eight extraordinary gardens in the heart of NHS spinal injury rehabilitation centres created and looked after by Horatio’s Garden, where people like Dave can spend many months and up to a year after a life-changing spinal injury. The gardens offer somewhere for private moments away from the ward, for normal times with family, a place to meet and spend time with friends and to be outside in nature. Visit www.horatiosgarden.org.uk for more information.