Derbyshire family fronts national campaign after son's lung cancer misdiagnosed as anxiety

Liam Handley, 36, had been labelled many times in his life. His red hair had been the centre of many a joke from early years right through to his adult life. This, along with his dyslexia, made him feel very self-conscious.

Suffering with anxiety for much of his life, when Liam first went to his doctor with chest pain, his GP put his symptoms down to stress and increased his medication.

But the pains didn’t subside. Liam kept going back to his GP, but each time just had his medication increase further. At no point was Liam referred for a chest x-ray.

“I don’t think lung cancer was ever considered,” said Lynn Handley, Liam’s mum. “Liam did not fit the stereotypical lung cancer patient, he was young, non-smoker, not overweight and relatively fit. It certainly wasn’t in our heads. But it wasn’t in the GP’s either, and herein lies the problem.”

Liam with his parents, Lynn and Gordon

The pain got so bad that in June, Liam’s dad, Gordon, took him to Tameside General Hospital with what he thought was a heart attack.

Liam, from Glossop, was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs and was given blood thinners to dissolve the clot. A week later, he was discharged and told he would have to go back within 4 weeks for an urgent CT scan.

But, due to Covid, this never happened.

Liam’s symptoms continued. In fact, they were getting worse. He also started to experience pain in his shoulders and lower back for which he was prescribed strong pain killers.

Liam Handley

The situation became so dire that his family decided to pay for a private CT scan. It was only then that Liam was finally diagnosed.

“We will never forget that day – 25th August 2020,” continues Lynn. “Liam was diagnosed with metastatic lung adenocarcinoma – metastases to his liver, spine, and lymph nodes. He also had a fracture to his pelvis and collapse of his T2 vertebrae.

“We were all devastated. We were told that they did not expect Liam to live for more than 5-6 weeks.

“We were also so angry. It had taken so long – around 9 months - to get the diagnosis, precious months that could have made a difference to Liam’s prognosis and given us more time with our beautiful boy.”

Liam had radiotherapy to his T2vertebrae and pelvis. He was supplied with a spinal brace which he had to wear 24/7, was not allowed to sit up more than 30 degrees and was not allowed out of bed.

Further tests then revealed that Liam had a genetically mutated lung cancer called adenocarcinoma EGFR Exon19 positive, which tends to affect people who have minimal to no smoking history. He was prescribed a targeted therapy called Osimertinib.

Despite the initial prognosis, Liam reacted well to the treatment. After 12 weeks of wearing the spinal brace, he was able to remove it and start to gently walk again.

In December, Liam married his long-term partner Louise and life started to almost return to normal.

But sadly, in April, Liam started to experience chest pain again and began to get quite out of breath. Scans revealed the treatment was no longer working and his cancer was growing again.

Liam had chemotherapy and immunotherapy but gradually became weaker and dependent on oxygen. He passed away on 4 October, just 37 years old.

“We are left with so many questions,” concludes Lynn. “Why didn’t his GP send him for chest x-rays? Why didn’t they question why a healthy 36-year-old, young man was having severe chest pain? How was the cancer not found when he was admitted to hospital with blood clots?

“We can only think that the label of non-smoker worked against Liam. The fact that he didn’t smoke clouded the doctor’s view so lung cancer was never considered.

“For us, the only labels that matter when describing Liam are selfless, kind, sincere and loving.

“He was the most amazing dad to his four children, whether it was changing nappies, feeding them, helping with their homework, reading them stories at bedtime, or just giving them a shoulder to cry on. Liam was always there. He was a true daddy, and our family is lesser without him.”

Inspired by Liam’s story and the many others like it, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation has launched its Let Go of the Labels campaign for lung cancer awareness month, calling for a stop to terms like smoker and never-smoker.

“Lung cancer is still so intrinsically linked to smoking,” explains Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, “but the reality is anyone can get this disease, regardless of if they have smoked or not.

“The more people we spoke to, the more we recognised that labels like smoker and non-smoker were having a direct impact on how quickly people were being diagnosed. That is why we are calling for a stop to these archaic labels. Lung cancer doesn’t see them, and neither should we.”

For more information about the Let Go of the Labels campaign, or if you are concerned about symptoms, please visit roycastle.org