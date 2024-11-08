Derbyshire entrepreneur invites businesses and farmers to meet MPs to discuss Budget impact at event in Chesterfield

Steve Perez, entrepreneur, local business leader and farm owner, has organised an important meeting for East Midlands business owners and farmers to discuss the implications of the recent Autumn Budget with their local MPs.

The meeting will take place on 14th November at 5:30pm at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel and will provide an open forum for local business owners and farmers to voice their concerns and engage in discussion with local MPs.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, and Louise Jones, MP for North East Derbyshire, will be in attendance, alongside Barry Lewis, Head of Derbyshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Farming and Rural Affairs.

Last week’s Autumn Budget announcement raised significant concerns for businesses across the region, particularly regarding the reforms to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR), plus the impact of increased National Insurance contributions and minimum wage rises.

These proposed reforms to APR and BPR could impact the ability of family farms and businesses to pass on assets without incurring substantial tax liabilities. If enacted, these changes may force local business owners to reconsider their long-term succession plans, potentially disrupting family-run businesses and limiting future investment in the region.

In addition to these tax reforms, the increase in National Insurance contributions and the rise in minimum wage will add financial pressure on local businesses, especially those in the hospitality and farming sectors. These changes are expected to raise operating costs, affecting profitability, job creation, and the ability to reinvest in local enterprises.

Steve, who owns a 360-acre farm at Walton that supplies much of the meat used in his local restaurants, has long been an advocate for policies that support local businesses and agriculture. He is deeply concerned that these budget changes could hinder investment and place undue financial pressure on long-standing family farms and businesses in the Midlands.

Steve Perez commented: “The budget has missed the mark for many of us in the hospitality and farming sectors. The proposed changes to APR and BPR are particularly concerning for family businesses and farmers, like myself, who are looking to secure the future of their enterprises.

“It is crucial that we work together to ensure we receive the support needed to continue growing and thriving. I look forward to a constructive discussion and a collaborative effort with local politicians, to raise awareness of our concerns and push for the changes desperately needed.”

The event is an opportunity for local businesses and farm owners to discuss these critical issues and the impact of their implementation.

Steve is inviting all interested parties to attend and help shape the conversation that will be taken back to Parliament.

Already gaining a high level of interest from local businesses and farmers, to confirm attendance please RSVP by emailing Zehra Gezer, at [email protected].